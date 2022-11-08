ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Howard Stern goes on expletive-laden rant about ‘dummies’ in Georgia voting for extreme candidate Herschel Walker

By Stacey Ritzen
 2 days ago
Jason Serwe
1d ago

Pretty easy answer there, Stern. We were trying to turn the Senate to red. It's not like half are already dummies anyway. Just take a look at the gem who has the deciding vote in a 50-50. The super crash dummy is the VP herself. Now go get a life.

134
James Lee
1d ago

Male Howard Stern is a little Communist anyway somebody ought to find a way to get rid of him I think Herschel Walker should take over and 1st thing he does have loud mouths like Stern questioned and interrogated for being anti-American

64
Stuart Shore
1d ago

This guy is a no body who wants to have a say about how everyone lives their lives. I do not listen wnd have influenced others to stop listening to him. Just not do ent or entertaining

25
