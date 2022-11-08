Howard Stern goes on expletive-laden rant about ‘dummies’ in Georgia voting for extreme candidate Herschel Walker

Read full article on original website
Jason Serwe
1d ago
Pretty easy answer there, Stern. We were trying to turn the Senate to red. It's not like half are already dummies anyway. Just take a look at the gem who has the deciding vote in a 50-50. The super crash dummy is the VP herself. Now go get a life.
Reply
134
James Lee
1d ago
Male Howard Stern is a little Communist anyway somebody ought to find a way to get rid of him I think Herschel Walker should take over and 1st thing he does have loud mouths like Stern questioned and interrogated for being anti-American
Reply
64
Stuart Shore
1d ago
This guy is a no body who wants to have a say about how everyone lives their lives. I do not listen wnd have influenced others to stop listening to him. Just not do ent or entertaining
Reply
25
