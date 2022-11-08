ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs at Chargers flexed to primetime in Week 11

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CWdi_0j38OuE100

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The rematch between AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will once again be played on primetime on Nov. 20.

The Week 11 matchup will be flexed to Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m., after originally being scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

With the move, the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was moved to the 3:25 p.m. slot.

Chris Jones calls HOF Shannon Sharpe a clown for calling out penalties

The Chiefs won the Week 2 matchup 27-24 which was played on Thursday Night Football.

It will be Kansas City’s fifth primetime game of the season, with a sixth against the Denver Broncos scheduled on Dec. 11.

Read more Kansas City Chiefs stories on FOX4 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy