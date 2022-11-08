Chiefs at Chargers flexed to primetime in Week 11
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The rematch between AFC West rivals the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will once again be played on primetime on Nov. 20.
The Week 11 matchup will be flexed to Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m., after originally being scheduled for 3:25 p.m.
With the move, the Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers matchup was moved to the 3:25 p.m. slot.Chris Jones calls HOF Shannon Sharpe a clown for calling out penalties
The Chiefs won the Week 2 matchup 27-24 which was played on Thursday Night Football.
It will be Kansas City's fifth primetime game of the season, with a sixth against the Denver Broncos scheduled on Dec. 11.
