WJHG-TV
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City
mypanhandle.com
Freeport man killed in motorcycle crash
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A Freeport man was killed early Tuesday morning in Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 40-year-old was headed west on Rick Hill Road when he traveled off the left side of the roadway at about 6:45 a.m. The motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and collided with several trees, troopers wrote in a news release.
Stolen vehicle stopped trying to enter Eglin A.F.B., Okaloosa Co. deputies
EGLIN A.F.B., Fla. (WKRG) — Security at Eglin Air Force Base’s West Gate detained a driver Tuesday night trying to enter the base, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy’s report said Eglin’s team contacted OCSO for a stolen vehicle recovery on Nov. 8. Security personnel ran the tags on a black 2017 […]
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist vs car accident on Highway 231
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle Sunday evening. FHP said a car was traveling west on Highway 231 and collided with a bicyclist. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 Sunday night that they were investigating which direction the bike was...
WJHG-TV
Walton County highway wildfire put out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Fire Rescue posted to their Facebook this evening saying they put out a fire that was threatening about 150 structures this afternoon. The blaze was located on Highway 83A between Hanson Road and Hammock Trail East in Freeport. Fire officials say they were...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
WJHG-TV
Vernon man dead after hit and run in Washington County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A hit and run Sunday night in Washington County has left a Vernon man dead. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the person was wearing dark clothing while walking along an unlit area of Holmes Valley Road. An unknown car going the same direction hit the person near the intersection of Holmes Valley Road and Twin Ponds Road. The car then drove away.
Santa Rosa Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning on Pine Ranch Dr. in Navarre. According to the SRCSO, deputies responded to the home on 2075 Pine Ranch Dr., regarding the reported shooting and contacted the homeowner, who had reportedly fired the weapon. After […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay County infrastructure puts pedestrians and cyclists at risk
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement worked a rash of traffic crashes this weekend in Bay County involving pedestrians and bicyclists. Part of this problem may be due to it becoming darker, earlier, but the main issue lies in the “unwalkable” nature of many areas.
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police joins NHTSA’s “Click It or Ticket” campaign
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are taking the importance of wearing a seat belt to the next level. Starting Friday, the department is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) “Click It or Ticket” Campaign. According to NHTSA, 2019 showed 9,466 vehicle...
washingtoncounty.news
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident Sunday night
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigates Possible Murder/Suicide on Hwy 179 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022
At approximately 10:30 a.m. on November 8, 2022, HCSO personnel responded to a residence on Hwy 179 in reference to a possible murder/suicide. Inside the residence, an elderly male and female were found deceased, both from gunshot wounds. It was apparent that the male’s wound was self-inflicted. Both the...
Santa Rosa Co. substitute teacher charged for inappropriately texting student: SRCSO reports
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A substitute teacher at a Santa Rosa County School is behind bars after allegedly having inappropriate conversations with a 16-year-old student, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. John William Kapolczynski, 46, was charged with obscene communication, public order crimes and a sex offense on Nov. 4. On […]
WJHG-TV
Ortiz sentenced to life for Beach murder
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Abel Ortiz was given two life sentences on Tuesday for his involvement in the attempted robbery and murder of Edward Kenneth Ross in Panama City Beach, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Ortiz was found guilty in September of first degree felony murder and...
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach holding $5 Fall adoption special
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- PAWS in Fort Walton Beach is holding a Fall adoption special. The shelter is located on Lovejoy Road. Until further notice, all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will have just a $5 adoption fee. This includes their spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, current vaccinations and preventions. "Our...
Campaign Staffers Husband Charged For Shooting Man In Florida Trespassing On Undeveloped Lot
A Florida man was arrested and is being held on no bond in a shooting that happened on an undeveloped lot at 4:00 am on Monday. Joshua Richard Huston, 47, is facing attempted murder and first-degree felony charges in Santa Rosa County after shooting a
Woman found dead floating in Gulf of Mexico
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman was found dead floating in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a 60-year-old female tourist was discovered floating in the Gulf near the Shirah beach access in Destin. She had reportedly last been seen entering the water to […]
WJHG-TV
Emerald Coast Middle School Kidcam
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to the kids at Emerald Coast Middle School on Wednesday. Chris talked to the kids about all things weather.... including the water cycle, tornados, clouds, sun safety and much much more. You can see the segments that aired during the news here...
