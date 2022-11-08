The New Age Of Deflationary DeFi Is Here. Uniglo.io Burns More In One Time Than Uniswap Or Sushiswap Ever Did

Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
If you have never invested in meme tokens, Tora Inu is the best way to start
Why do people invest in meme coins at all? Some do it just for the hype, others do it because they think it can bring profits during a pump. Very few do it because they think that these types of tokens can actually bring utility to the crypto market. Some...
thedefiant.io
Ether Turns Net Deflationary Post-Merge
Ether is finally ultra-sound money. The largest smart contract platform by market capitalization has hit the much-anticipated milestone of zero net issuance, 54 days after it the network transitioned to proof-of-stake consensus. The Merge reduced Ether issuance by roughly 90% by eliminating block rewards to miners in favor of staking...
bitcoinist.com
Worried About The Future Of Crypto? Here’s What Cardano Founder Thinks
With the crypto market suffering massive losses this week, there has been more concern about the future of the space. This is not just limited to the price of the digital assets in the market, but rather the collapse of multiple big players in crypto such as Terra in May and now the FTX crypto exchange. However, not everyone is frazzled by recent events and one of those is Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.
bitcoinist.com
What Bitcoin’s Decline To A New Cycle Low Says About The Market
Bitcoin was able to hold the $20,000 through times with expected volatility, triggering speculations that the digital asset had finally reached its bottom. However, recent developments in the crypto market proved that the cryptocurrency had indeed not reached its bottom, declining lower than the previous cycle low. What Triggered The...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase CEO Says The Crypto Exchange Won’t Suffer The Same Fate As FTX
While discussing what happened to FTX, Brain Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, bragged that his firm is not vulnerable to that kind of issue. He, however, suggested possible reasons behind FTX’s fallout. FTX’s insolvency problem is now a hot topic of discussion among the crypto industry’s top players and community...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert
The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Network are trying to catch up with the popularity of Snowfall Protocol!
Forward-looking cryptocurrencies Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu Network (SHIB) are trying to catch up with the popularity of prelaunch champion Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as the markets shuffle yet again. All three are trending upwards right now, but only Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has the potential to achieve 1000x returns. This article...
bitcoinist.com
Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry
Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin On-Chain Data: Selling From Whales Holding 1k+ BTC Behind Crash
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales with more than 1k BTC were the main sellers in the latest crash, as other cohorts displayed muted activity. Bitcoin Spent Output Value Bands Shows Spike From 1k-10k Group. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, unlike in the previous declines, the...
bitcoinist.com
Celebrities And Crypto Contagion: Who Will Fall Victim To The FTX Fiasco?
The current state of the crypto market today has proven what everyone always feared, uncertainty. Many investors initially lost millions because of the crypto winter. However, in the heat of the market crash, analysts forecasted a positive outcome from the bearish trend. Many believe the trend would eliminate unreliable and...
bitcoinist.com
The Hideaways (HDWY) Looking Ways to Serve Better Than Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC)
The Hideaways (HDWY) price rises tonight at midnight and investors are flocking to the presale to take advantage of what is shaping up to be the best investment of the decade! Elsewhere, Ripple (XRP) and Litecoin (LTC) are still due for declines before the year ends despite positive developments on their respective platforms.
bitcoinist.com
Be Early and Invest in Oryen ICO – Buyers up +100% and see similarities to Tamadoge and early SHIB
Despite the current market instability, Oryen is setting a new standard for passive income in DeFi as one of the most promising projects. The entire market has begun to take notice of Oryen. Oryen owners are reaping the benefits, with a 100% return on their initial investment already. ORY’s price...
