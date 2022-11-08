Read full article on original website
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
Ricardo to Work with InoBat to Supply Battery Systems for Electrification Programmes for High Performance Automotive Vehicles
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global transport and energy sectors, Ricardo, a global strategic environmental and engineering consultancy company with specialisms in niche manufacturing and industrial engineering, has signed a memorandum of understanding with InoBat, a pioneer of premium electric vehicle battery R&D, engineering, production and recycling, to jointly supply battery cells, modules and packs to high performance automotive manufacturers for their electrification programmes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005792/en/ Ricardo partners with InoBat on electric vehicle battery development (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Bridging the gap between battery supply and energy storage demand
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. Is the German utility-scale energy storage market set to take off?. Germany’s early lead among Europe’s battery storage adopters is now long gone. But with the urgency to deploy renewable energy compounded by the need for greater energy independence, some industry players and experts see change coming on the horizon, Cameron Murray writes.
PV Tech
Is the German utility-scale energy storage market set to take off?
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. ESG strategy for PV development: essential considerations for the solar industry. Financial, Legal, Professional, PV Tech Power Papers. ESG is now at the centre of many investor requirements when it comes to finalising deals, and...
PV Tech
Top six solar module manufacturers to reach 322GW of capacity by year-end
Solar module companies are more than willing to expand production this year, with new module project announcements from old and new players continuing to emerge. According to PV Tech statistics, the industry’s scale of new module project announcements has exceeded 400GW this year. In addition to existing industry leaders, there are more newcomers and manufacturers from other fields entering the sector.
PV Tech
String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?
Essentially the brains of a PV plant, inverters’ key function remains the conversion of DC power to AC. However, their design and configuration is continually evolving, and so are the strategies of the companies making this important piece of kit, writes Jonathan Touriño Jacobo. For many years, the...
Chart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean energy bet
Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Chart Industries Inc (GTLS.N) said on Wednesday it would buy UK-based industrial equipment maker Howden for $4.4 billion, in a bet on growing demand for clean energy technology.
Trane Technologies Surpasses U.S. Department of Energy Requirements for High-Efficiency, Cold Climate Heat Pump
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has surpassed U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) requirements for the Residential Cold Climate Heat Pump (CCHP) Challenge for high-efficiency heating in freezing temperatures. After outperforming in laboratory tests in extremely cold temperatures, the Trane® high-efficiency, cold climate heat pump will begin field trials this month. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005955/en/ It snows every week in Tyler, Texas! The Systems Extreme Environmental Test (SEET) room at the Tyler, Texas Trane® manufacturing facility provides an ideal, controlled environment for simulating extreme weather conditions, allowing technicians and engineers to put heat pumps and AC systems through thousands of hours of continuous testing – while measuring and managing quality and performance. The foundation for Trane’s Cold Climate Heat Pump challenge prototype was tested in the SEET room, ahead of outperforming tests at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Lab Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Trina Solar’s Vertex modules receive Carbon Footprint Certificate
Trina Solar has announced that its Vertex modules have been awarded a Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland. The products certified cover the full range of 210mm P-type modules from Vertex S 410W to Vertex 670W, with industry-leading low carbon emissions ranging from 395kg/kW to 430kg/kW – 30kg/kW to 40kg/kW lower than other comparable products currently on the market.
PV Tech
Talesun and ARTSolar begin operations on 325MW PV manufacturing facility in South Africa
Talesun, the Chinese-headquartered solar manufacturer, and South African company ARTSolar have commenced operations at a 325MW PV module manufacturing facility. Located in South Africa, the facility is a collaboration between Talesun Solar and ARTSolar, and comes as the country has begun to focus more intently on deploying renewable energy. In...
solarpowerworldonline.com
FTC Solar develops single-axis tracker clamp for First Solar thin-film modules
FTC Solar, a solar tracker manufacturer, developed a clamping solution built specifically for First Solar Series 6 and Series 6 Plus modules. To support First Solar’s thin-film module technology, FTC developed a new product variant of its Voyager mounting solution. The variant uses FTC’s patented Slide and Glide methodology and First Solar’s SpeedSlot mounting feature. The installation uses a mechanical fastener to secure and ground the First Solar module frame to the Voyager system’s module rail, intending to decrease install times.
solarindustrymag.com
Energy Storage Project Receives Alberta Utilities Commission Approval
Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Georgetown Solar Inc., has obtained power plant and battery energy storage system (BESS) approval and a substation permit and license from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) for its flagship project, the Georgetown Solar + Energy Storage Project. The Georgetown Project marks the...
PV Tech
KKR invests US$400 million in Serentica to boost Indian renewables development
Global investment firm KKR has signed a US$400 million financing deal with Indian-based Serentica Renewables to expand its clean energy projects. Serentica Renewables is currently developing 1.5GW of solar and wind projects across the Indian states of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and it said that it already has three power purchase agreements in place.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Make Breakthrough for hydrogen solar fuel production
Israeli scientists from Ben Gurion University in the Negev and the Technion say they have made a breakthrough in the splitting of water to produce green hydrogen fuel. Alternative sources of energy are the future and Israel has always been at the forefront of their development, from solar power to wind power.
Electric Cars Are Already Strengthening The Grid Thanks To V2G Technology
The State of California sent shockwaves across the country when it announced the sale of gas-powered vehicles will be outlawed by 2035, mimicking, to a large degree, the new resolutions brought forward by the European Union. The State of New York has similar ambitions. This has led many to believe that the power grid will be doomed in the near future and simply overburdened by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
teslarati.com
Quantum computing may be the solution to the EV materials problem
Robert Bosch is partnering with IBM to use quantum computing to find alternatives to current rare earth materials used in electric vehicles. Electric vehicles have a supply problem, mainly regarding their supply of raw materials. Cobalt for batteries, lanthanum for electromagnets, and many other rare earth minerals, in particular, are (as the name suggests) hard to find and often require an environmentally damaging process to extract and refine them. In efforts to look for viable alternatives, German automotive supplier Robert Bosch and IBM have partnered to use quantum computing to find new material alternatives.
insideevs.com
Mass-Produced Solid State Batteries At Least 10 Years Away: StoreDot
Extreme fast charge battery tech company StoreDot says that mass-produced solid state batteries are at least 10 years away from mass production. The Israel-based startup believes global automakers should be considering interim technologies in the medium term, such as semi-solid batteries. While solid state batteries promise cost-effective fast and safe...
PV Tech
Utility-scale solar installs in Spain to jump 25% but renewables auctions ‘not so attractive’ – UNEF
Spain is on track to install more than 4GW of utility-scale solar in 2022, a 25% increase on last year’s figures, according to José Donoso, head of the country’s PV association, UNEF. Self-consumption solar deployment in the country is set to jump 67%, up from 1.2GW in...
PV Tech
SunPower customer additions soar amid strong demand for residential solar
Residential solar installer SunPower increased its new customer addition record for a single quarter with 23,100 customers added in Q3 thanks to continued strong demand for rooftop PV. A 63% jump year-on-year, Q3 customer additions were also up on the 19,700 customer additions posted in Q2. SunPower also registered an...
