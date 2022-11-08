Tropical Storm Nicole: Palm Beach County schools, some colleges to close Wednesday, Thursday

Due to the impending effects of Tropical Storm Nicole , Palm Beach County schools and district offices will close Wednesday and Thursday, Superintendent Mike Burke said in an email to parents Tuesday morning.

Florida Atlantic University and Palm Beach State College also announced Tuesday that they would suspend all classes and operations, including online classes, on Wednesday and Thursday.

FAU updates will be posted on the university's website. PBSC will also post updates will on its website , although the college is closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

All middle and high school athletic practices and competitions are canceled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Burke said.

The district "is working closely with the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) to determine make-up dates for football playoff games," he said in the email.

The rescheduling of all other athletic events will be determined on a school-by-school basis once the district reopens.

Tropical Storm Nicole forces the opening of shelters in Palm Beach County

The county's Department of Emergency Management will open emergency shelters, including six school-based shelters beginning Wednesday at 7 a.m., according to the announcement from the school district.

The shelters are:

Independence Middle School

Palm Beach Gardens High School

Palm Beach Central High School

Park Vista High School

Lake Shore Middle School

Pahokee Middle-Senior High

“We have been watching Tropical Storm Nicole closely before making our decision to close schools,” Burke said in the news release. "I will continue to work closely with emergency managers and make timely decisions in the best interest of our students and staff."

School schedule following hurricane, tropical storm-related closures

Palm Beach County students did not have classes Tuesday in observance of Election Day, where many schools are used as polling places.

Burke said the closures should not impact the school calendar.

"I do not anticipate that the district will need to make up the two days I have designated that we will close this week," he said.

Palm Beach County Schools closed Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 for Hurricane Ian.

Many districts around the state remained closed for much longer after the storm damaged homes and school infrastructure.

