The Yucca Valley Town Council calls a special meeting today, 11/10
The Yucca Valley Staff recommends that the Town Council participate in a wide-ranging workshop discussion regarding the branding of the Town’s Aquatics and Recreation Center, currently under development, and provide input and direction Regarding facility branding and related marketing activities. The meeting begins at 1:00 p.m. at the Yucca Valley Community Center, in the Cholla Room, or can be attended online.
Yucca Valley Town-wide Beautification Program status
At the November 1 Town Council meeting, the town staff reviewed the progress of the Town-wide Beautification Program, including the shopping cart ordinance, monument, and street signs, median maintenance, building improvement program, commercial corridor design alternatives, abetment alternatives, and exploring new measures for low-income housing. The staff reviewed the Town...
Yucca Valley Planning Commission Tonight 11/8
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission meets tonight (November 8) in regular session. The Planning Commission will receive and file several native plant permits in the consent agenda and receive the Land Development update report. We’ll have a full recap of the meeting from Hilary Sloane tomorrow. The meeting begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Yucca Valley Community Center and can be attended online. For the link to join the meeting online, see this story at z1077fm.com.
Yucca Valley Airport District discussing runway repair tonight 11/9
The Yucca Valley Airport District Board of Directors meets in regular session tonight, where they will discuss the runway repair schedule, ongoing weed abatement programs, and west entrance fencing as it relates to the recently opened Copper Room. The meeting will be held in person, is open to the public and begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Yucca Valley Community Center.
Yucca Valley Planning Commission discuss new 50 room YV retreat center
At last night’s meeting, Staff discussed the permit applications of projects in the initial permitting stages. Design Group 42, LLC is developing a vacation-retreat center at 59295 Yucca Trail, consisting of 50 bungalows, a pool, a spa, a restaurant, a bar, recreation areas, and retail. The proposed Project will...
29 Palms Community Center Closed on Veterans Day 11/11
The Twentynine Palms Community Center will be closed on Friday, Nov 11th for Veterans Day and will reopen on Monday, November 14th at 11AM. You can see the community center’s full program schedule at 29palms.org.
New Communication Tower, Equipment Shelter and Access Road proposed for Morongo Valley
Interconnect Towers LLC has proposed a communication facility comprised of three principal components: a communications tower, equipment shelters and supporting components, and an access road in Morongo Valley. To build the half mile access road, construction would carve through a hillside which would be graded flat to accommodate the tower,...
Two Free Veteran’s Day Events in Yucca Valley Friday 11/11 from BPOE
The Yucca Valley Elk’s Lodge will be holding two Veteran’s Day events on Friday, November 11th. The first event is at the Yucca Valley Community Center and in partnership with the town, they will be handing out Hot Dogs, Chips and drinks starting at noon. Then at 5PM...
Palm Vista Elementary “sheltered in place” due to unrelated nearby shooting Wed (11/9)
Palm Vista Elementary School was placed into a “Shelter in Place” order yesterday (November 9), owing to an unrelated shooting a few blocks from the school. At around 10 a.m., the Morongo Basin EMS responded to a call that a man had been shot in the 74500 block of Sunset Drive in Twentynine Palms, less than two blocks from the elementary school. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department directed the school administrators to issue the “Shelter in Place” order, which is a lower tiered alert implemented by schools within the Morongo Unified School District. Education continues for students during the order, but movement on the campus is regulated and no one is allowed to enter or exit.
29 Palms Historical Society Weed Show Winners Announced
The Twentynine Palms Historical Society’s annual Weed Show took place this last weekend – with the winners announced across the 13 different categories. Some familiar names from past weed shows are peppered into the results – with Pegi Feldman, Cathy Snodgrass, Terra Czech, Ted Meyers, Pat Talbot, Pegi Fedman, Jeff Dunn, and Sue Watkins all scoring at least one 1st place win – along with Zozie Hamilton taking 1st place in the kids category.
Preliminary Election Results for November 8, 2022
These are the preliminary results for the Federal, State, County, and City elections that impact residents of the Morongo Basin. These are not the final results, owing to the continued counting of provisional, absentee, and mail-in ballots. Z107.7 will continue to update this story as ballots continue to be counted. Projected winners are in italics.
Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided
La Quinta's Measure A is leaning towards a Yes vote. A "Yes" on Measure A would put specific limits on short-term vacation rentals in the city. "Approximately $8 million in tax revenue to the City would be lost annually," said Marcie Graham, La Quinta's Marketing, Brandshaper & Communications. A "No" on Measure A will keep The post Measure A has the city of La Quinta divided appeared first on KESQ.
Local Democratic Candidates React to Election Results
Positive energy and sighs of relief. That’s what local Democratic candidates are feeling the day after the election as the results continue to trickle in. “We’re right on track, right where we want to be, and we expect to win this race,” Democratic State Assembly 47th District Candidate, Christy Holstege, shared.
Yucca Valley Film Festival Director Matt Beurois on “Up Close Show” Friday 11/11
The 4th Annual Yucca Valley Film Festival kicks off this Friday (Nov. 11) with the Red Carpet and initial screenings at the Yucca Valley Community Center starting at 6:00 PM. Festival Director Matt Beurois, a Yucca Valley resident and French multi-award winning director and producer, will be the guest on the Z107.7 “Up Close” show with Gary Daigneault this Friday morning (Nov. 11) at 10:00 AM. Joining Matt Beurois will be Yucca Valley Town Councilman Merl Abel Call-in live and find out more about this exciting and prestigious hometown event. The Yucca Valley Film Festival, on the “Up Close” show, Friday at 10am here on Z107.7 Radio.
Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening
During yesterday's First Alert Weather Alert Day parts of the valley experienced dangerous flooding brought about by the storm. Three vehicles were caught in the moving water at the wash area off of Indian Canyon Drive. You can read the full story here. One of the drivers whose vehicle was trapped in the moving water The post Confusion over Indian Canyon Drive wash closure and reopening appeared first on KESQ.
Thanksgiving Basket Turkey Giveaway on 11/19
The Twentynine Palms High School Interact club is teaming up with Reach Out Morongo Basin to hand out 150 Thanksgiving baskets to families in need. If you need a turkey with all the fixings, you can contact Reach Out Morongo Basin at 760-361-1410 to sign up. The Interact Club will...
CVWD Takes Action to Reduce Demand on Colorado River
Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) Board of Directors took action at a public board meeting yesterday, to execute an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) to conserve Colorado River water by curtailing replenishment at its Thomas E. Levy Groundwater Replenishment Facility (Levy facility) for the remainder of 2022.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
EVACUATION ORDER for Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa
There is a potential for mud and debris flow which may affect the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and Northeast Yucaipa are now subject to an evacuation order. This order was released by the Yucaipa Police...
