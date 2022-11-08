Palm Vista Elementary School was placed into a “Shelter in Place” order yesterday (November 9), owing to an unrelated shooting a few blocks from the school. At around 10 a.m., the Morongo Basin EMS responded to a call that a man had been shot in the 74500 block of Sunset Drive in Twentynine Palms, less than two blocks from the elementary school. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department directed the school administrators to issue the “Shelter in Place” order, which is a lower tiered alert implemented by schools within the Morongo Unified School District. Education continues for students during the order, but movement on the campus is regulated and no one is allowed to enter or exit.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO