Saratoga Senior Center hosts Brooks BBQ fundraiser

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Senior Center is hosting a Brooks BBQ fundraiser on November 15. The BBQ fundraiser will help support the programs and services at the Center.

The public can order rib and chicken dinners in advance and pick them up at the center at a drive through in front of the building on November 15. Day-of orders will be available while they last. Dinners are $20 each for ribs and $14 for chicken, each dinner will come with a baked potato, cole slaw, and a dinner roll. The Senior Center will deliver orders of 10 or more dinner to a home or business, just let them know you would like delivery when ordering.

Brooks House of BBQ is an award-winning, world-famous BBQ based in Oneonta. They will be barbecuing onsite at the Senior Center on November 15. The fundraiser will take place at the center from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.