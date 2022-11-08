Sylvester Stallone Strikes A Pose With His Daughters In New Family Photo

Sylvester Stallone revealed his new project with his kids in an Instagram post with a caption, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for ‘Tiger Eye’ canned coffee available. Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. This venture resulted a great opportunity for the actor to bond and work with his three daughters, Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia, who he shares with former model and business-savvy wife, Jennifer Flavin.

This comes after a brief separation from Flavin. Having learned his lesson, Sylvester’s goal after reuniting with his wife is to prioritize his relationship with his daughters and maintain stability within his family. Intriguingly, recording the Tiger Eye promotional video with the three girls might be one of the steps towards achieving the father-daughter bonding he craves.

Slyvester shows his daughters more love after the divorce scare

Some months back, he was shocked when his current wife, Flavin, filed for divorce. She eventually had it called off after the couple took some time to settle their differences. The 76-year-old actor realized his mistake during the scary period and quickly readjusted.

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of my family, and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” he revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he feels like he has “wasted a lot of time” in his career and now it’s dawning on him that “there are only so many bullets left in the gun.”

Sylvester Stallone is committed to his family’s growth and bonding

Since then, he has shown his dedication to changing how he runs his family. To get closer to them, the Stallone family will have their reality show on Paramount Plus, focusing on the three daughters. “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action, and I get to see them in action,” he claimed. “What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity.”

Also, Stallone is now open about his parenting guilt. “When you’re young, you’re just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now you don’t have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret,” Slyvester said. “Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more,’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids.’ I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s— for.”