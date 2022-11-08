ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Sylvester Stallone Strikes A Pose With His Daughters In New Family Photo

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ammIw_0j38Njj300

Sylvester Stallone revealed his new project with his kids in an Instagram post with a caption, “Back in Philadelphia shooting promos with our daughters for ‘Tiger Eye’ canned coffee available. Keep punching and go for TIGER EYE now @gopuff”. This venture resulted a great opportunity for the actor to bond and work with his three daughters, Sistine, Scarlett, and Sophia, who he shares with former model and business-savvy wife, Jennifer Flavin.

This comes after a brief separation from Flavin. Having learned his lesson, Sylvester’s goal after reuniting with his wife is to prioritize his relationship with his daughters and maintain stability within his family. Intriguingly, recording the Tiger Eye promotional video with the three girls might be one of the steps towards achieving the father-daughter bonding he craves.

Slyvester shows his daughters more love after the divorce scare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEIFb_0j38Njj300
Instagram

Some months back, he was shocked when his current wife, Flavin, filed for divorce. She eventually had it called off after the couple took some time to settle their differences. The 76-year-old actor realized his mistake during the scary period and quickly readjusted.

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of my family, and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” he revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding that he feels like he has “wasted a lot of time” in his career and now it’s dawning on him that “there are only so many bullets left in the gun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnDIn_0j38Njj300
Instagram

Sylvester Stallone is committed to his family’s growth and bonding

Since then, he has shown his dedication to changing how he runs his family. To get closer to them, the Stallone family will have their reality show on Paramount Plus, focusing on the three daughters. “This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action, and I get to see them in action,” he claimed. “What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPkiF_0j38Njj300
Instagram

Also, Stallone is now open about his parenting guilt. “When you’re young, you’re just haphazardly shooting wildly and hope you hit something. Now you don’t have the luxury of missing — especially with the family and the kids. I find that to be my biggest regret,” Slyvester said. “Everyone goes, ‘I wish I’d shown love more,’ or ‘I wish I’d spent more time with the kids.’ I’m riding that boat. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to do the reality show that I’ve been taking a lot of s— for.”

Comments / 7

jameelah
2d ago

He has really pretty daughters I am glad he is smart enough to make the change and work to save his marriage and family life.

Reply
7
Related
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite For Trick-Or-Treating With Daughter Lea, 5: Photos

Bradley Cooper, 47, and Irina Shayk, 36, reunited on the eve of Halloween to take their adorable daughter Lea, 5, trick-or-treating. The former couple, who split in June 2019, were photographed walking on the sidewalks of New York City as they held the tot’s hand and showed off costumes. Bradley dressed up as a bear while Irina flaunted a Bettie Page look that included black lingerie under a long black coat and a long black wig.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GMA

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe Cannon rock matching curls

Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon recently had a matching "mommy and me" moment that fans are loving. The pop star posted a photo wearing a black dress, braids and big, blonde voluminous curls. Her daughter, who has brunette-colored hair, wore the same hairstyle along with a jacket, sequin skirt, high black socks and sneakers.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Parade

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Rare Loved-Up Selfie With Michael Douglas From Paris

C'est l'amour! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas appear to be having a lovely time enjoying some romance while in the City of Love: Paris, France. The longtime couple—who have been married since 2000—were seen showing off some PDA on the streets of Paris, where Douglas, 78, has reportedly been working on an upcoming project.
DoYouRemember?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena’s Latest Body Transformation Amazes Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s second son Joseph Baena is a combination of talents and good genes. The 25-year-old was a contestant on the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars. Joseph surprised his fans with his dance steps on the show, and many viewers were wowed at how he could perfectly make some moves despite muscular restrictions from his body-building journey, which is supposed to reduce his flexibility. However, he was eliminated from the show on the ‘prom night’ episode.
People

Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied...
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
176K+
Followers
9K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy