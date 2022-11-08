Read full article on original website
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
radiokenai.com
Chenega, Tatitlek, & Cordova Awarded Funding For Ferry Dock Modifications
Chenega, Tatitlek and Cordova will get ferry dock modifications, enabling more vessel types to serve each community. The new infrastructure is expected to improve ferry service by enabling newer ships in the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) fleet to visit each community. “Monday’s announcement is one more step towards creating...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Clarifies The Violations Of Unlawful Interconnection Of Sewers
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance to clarify the violation of unlawful interconnection of sewers under the minor offense schedule to include a fine for violation of Soldotna Municipal Code. This change has been made to keep the minor offense adjudication process efficient and effective. Public Works Director Kyle...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
kdll.org
With most precincts reporting, Ruffridge and Bjorkman lead in central peninsula races
With over 96 percent of all precincts reporting statewide, Republican candidates Justin Ruffridge, of Soldotna, and Jesse Bjorkman, of Nikiski, are leading by a few hundred votes in their State House District 7 and State Senate District D races, respectively, while Republican incumbents are leading in races on the southern Kenai Peninsula.
radiokenai.com
Hazardous Waste Collection Day At Central Peninsula Landfill On Saturday November 12th
The Kenai Peninsula Borough is collecting household hazardous waste on Saturday November 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna. This event is offered to minimize harmful toxins entering into the landfill and is a free service to households; businesses will be charged a fee. Also, households with 55 gallons or more total must pre-register. This will be the last hazardous waste collection day for 2022 at the Central Peninsula Landfill.
ktoo.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
kinyradio.com
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
radiokenai.com
UPDATE: Power Restored to City of Kenai
Power has been restored to all members. Thank you for your patience. The crew has removed the line and restored power to 1,658 Members. Approximately 342 Members are still without power. We appreciate your patience and are working hard to get the lights back on for the remainder of our members that have been impacted by this outage.
Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved
Voters saw an advisory question on the ballot. The post Idaho Advisory Question HB1 approved appeared first on Local News 8.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
montanarightnow.com
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
Republican Dunleavy leads in Alaska governor’s race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy led in first-choice votes in early returns Tuesday in his bid to become the first governor in the state since Democrat Tony Knowles in 1998 to be elected to back-to-back terms. Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker, and former...
ktoo.org
Why Peltola and Murkowski are well situated to win reelection
In Alaska’s congressional races, incumbents are in a good position to win but will have to wait until Nov. 23 to be sure. That’s when third- and fourth-place candidates will be eliminated and the ranked choices are tabulated. Alaska Public Media Washington Correspondent Liz Ruskin explains why the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
kdll.org
Researchers looking for local hosts for earthquake seismometers
Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.
radiokenai.com
Baisden Selected By Council For Kenai Vice Mayor
Following the October municipal elections, the Kenai City Council selected councilman James Baisden to fill the role of Kenai Vice Mayor. Kenai City council member Henry Knackstedt nominated council member James Baisden for Vice Mayor. The City Council then voted and the vote was unanimous. Baisden, elected to the Kenai...
msuexponent.com
Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states
HELENA, Mont. - Montanans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act and the Electronic Data Protection Act. But what about the issues that didn't make the ballot?. Several ballot issues didn’t make the 2022 General Election ballot, including one that proposed dividing Montana into...
kdlg.org
Alaska’s constitutional convention question, explained
For three months during the winter of 1955 and 1956, 55 delegates from around Alaska met at the University of Alaska Fairbanks to create the state’s founding document. One of them was Vic Fischer, 31 years old at the time. “We all had the same goal: Do everything possible...
