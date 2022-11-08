Researchers are looking for homes for seismometers that will help them learn more about the earth underneath the Kenai Peninsula. Eva Golos is an assistant professor with the Department of Geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where there are very few earthquakes. She studies earthquakes from afar, and her team is looking to place about 11 seismometers on the western Kenai Peninsula, between Homer and Kenai.

KENAI, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO