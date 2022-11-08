ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Hog wild: Police return lost pig found wandering in street

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. — Wee wee wee! A lost pig found its way home on Monday after it was found wandering the streets in Colorado.

The Aurora Police Department shared photos of the animal on social media Sunday night in an attempt to find its owner. In a Twitter post, police joked, “This little piggy…er, this big ‘ol hog…didn’t go wee, wee, wee all the way home bc it snuck out last night to chow down on some apples in D3. But now wee, wee, wee really need to find its home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=246ZEn_0j38NJyH00

Photos accompanying the post show the big sniffing leaves on the curb and posing for photos alongside officers.

Officers were initially called for a report that the animal was spotted eating fallen apples, WUSA reported.

The Aurora Animal Shelter still listed the animal as “found” on Tuesday morning, describing it as a 1-year-old blue merle pig, but in a post on Twitter, the Aurora Police Department said the pig’s owner had been located.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

'Astonishing:' Car thieves hit ArapCo Republican watch party

After republicans nationwide made rising crime a central issue in their campaigns, CBS News Colorado has learned some Arapahoe County GOP members experienced that crimewave firsthand after car thieves stole their vehicles while they watched election returns Tuesday night at an Aurora nightclub."The irony is definitely not lost on me," said Jimmy Sengenberger, a conservative radio talk show host and columnist, who was at the Arapahoe County Republican party and had his 2020 Hyundai Tucson stolen from the parking lot.Sengenberger said it was "ironic" that it was cars belonging to Republican supporters that were stolen on election night from the...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Lafayette woman's car stolen twice in one week

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — A car theft suspect is dead and a police officer is in recovery after a shooting at a Lafayette gas station Tuesday morning. Lafayette Police said they tracked a stolen car to a Circle K at South Boulder Road, just east of Highway 287. "I was...
LAFAYETTE, CO
Heather Willard

Lone Tree police share tips to stop porch pirates from hijacking holidays

(Claudio Schwarz / Unsplash) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Lone Tree Police Department wants to help to protect you from losing packages to thieves during the holiday season. Denver was top-ranked among cities with the worst package theft rates in 2021, followed by San Francisco. According to a report published by SafeWise.com, Denver has been steadily climbing up the list since 2019. But a 2022 SafeWise poll shows the city fell off the top-10 list.
LONE TREE, CO
KDVR.com

Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver

Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
DENVER, CO
Westword

Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark

Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Longmont Leader

Police search for local shoplifters

The Longmont Police Department is seeking information on two suspects wanted in association with multiple shoplifting cases in Longmont and along the Front Range. Two men are suspected of shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Longmont retailer over the last few days, according to the Longmont Police Department.
LONGMONT, CO
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
90K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy