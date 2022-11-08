Read full article on original website
Oops! Ex-FIFA president Blatter now says giving Qatar the World Cup was a ‘mistake’
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has admitted that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was, in his words, “a mistake.” Blatter was in charge of FIFA during one of the most controversial moments in the governing body’s history when, on December 2, 2010, it awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. Now, two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Blatter has said that he wishes the tournament was given to Qatar’s chief competitor, the United States. “The choice of Qatar was a mistake,” Blatter said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. “It was a bad...
CBS Sports
Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter regrets 2022 Qatar World Cup pick: 'It was a bad choice, and I was responsible'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the 2010 decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup a "mistake" just weeks before the tournament gets underway. Blatter, now 86 and disgraced after his exit from world soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations along with former UEFA chief Michel Platini, now says he regrets the decision.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: FIFA rejects Denmark request to wear pro-human rights training shirts
The Danish Football Association (DBU) said on Thursday that FIFA had rejected Denmark's request to train at the World Cup in shirts with the words "human rights for all" on them. The DBU said in 2021 that their two training kit sponsors would make way for messages critical of Qatar...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
World Cup has 3 women set to referee matches in Qatar
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita knows that being one of three women picked to officiate matches at the World Cup — the first time a woman will be in charge on the game’s biggest stage — is not simply about soccer. Stephanie Frappart of...
Ronaldo to lead talented Portugal squad in Qatar World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were José Fonte, Gonçalo Guedes, Renato Sanches and João Moutinho, the player with the second-most appearances with the national team behind Ronaldo.
Post Register
Australia, Kazakhstan open with wins at Billie Jean King Cup
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Australia and Kazakhstan claimed victories on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup, the biggest team event in women's tennis. The Australians, bidding for a first title in the competition in 48 years, beat Slovakia 2-1 in Group B thanks to victories by Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic in singles.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Qatar FIFA World Cup ambassador: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'
Former footballer Khalid Salman was speaking with German broadcaster ZDF about the issue of homosexuality in the country and how it is against the law.
Cameroon World Cup Preview: Star Forwards Lead a Group Underdog
The Indomitable Lions were dealt a difficult assignment in Qatar, where they’ll hope to put an end to a 20-year wait for another win on the World Cup stage.
BBC
Transfer news: United want Napoli's Osimhen
Napoli's Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 23, is on Manchester United's radar as they look for options for next season. (Manchester Evening News, external) However, United face competition from Real Madrid with manager Carlo Ancelotti trying to persuade the Spanish champions' president Florentino Perez to sign Osimhen, as well as AC Milan and Portugal attacker Rafael Leao, 23, in January. (Sport via Mail, external)
BBC
Women's African Champions League: Holders Mamelodi Sundowns to face AS FAR in final
Moroccan hosts AS FAR will face defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the Women's African Champions League after both clubs narrowly won their semi-final ties on Wednesday. Sundowns survived a stern test against Simba Queens before Boitumelo's Rabale fine curling effort in the 76th minute gave the South...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech in Morocco squad with selection row settled
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has been included in Morocco's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, two months after ending his 15-month exile from the national team. The 29-year-old had announced his international retirement in February after falling out with former Atlas Lions boss Vahid Halilhodzic, who was dismissed in August.
Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement
Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
Qatar robo-jockey camel races hope to draw World Cup crowd
Sitting in a white all-terrain truck, Nasser al-Marri watched his remote-controlled camel race across the Qatar desert and insisted that his sport makes football pale in comparison. Abdallah Hafiz, 21 -- who said he will be rooting for the Netherlands -- hopes many of the football fans will make it to the track "to discover the sport of our ancestors".
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United and Liverpool chase Dortmund's Moukoko
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United and Liverpool...
Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’
Sepp Blatter, the president of FIFA when the organization selected Qatar in 2010 to host the upcoming World Cup, now
Poland confirm 26-man World Cup squad featuring Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski and Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash... but there's no room for long-serving midfielder Karol Linetty
Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz left out Torino midfielder Karol Linetty from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which he named on Thursday. The 27-year-old midfielder has earned 42 caps for Poland since making his debut in 2014, but Michniewicz found no room for him in the squad due to fierce competition.
