Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole , Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.

All schools and offices will be closed due to concerns regarding high winds from the storm.

Before and after-school programs will be closed Thursday as well.

Schools and offices will remain open on Wednesday, and all after-hours extracurricular events are expected to go on as scheduled.

Pasco County Schools expects all schools and offices to reopen Friday, Nov. 11.

The one-week Thanksgiving break will not be affected and it has not been determined how and when the time will be made up.

Updates will be available on the school district website , social media and directly through emails and phone messages.

