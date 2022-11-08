ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Town Update — November 2022

I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.
Around Argyle — November 2022

There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022

Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!
Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations

A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022

Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
Local Profile

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval

Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
