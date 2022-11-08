Read full article on original website
Related
Bartonville Town Update — November 2022
I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.
Around Argyle — November 2022
There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
UPDATE: Denton County residents show support for $650M bond
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond on Nov. 8. About 74.09% of the votes counted were cast in favor of the transportation bond that looks to update the county's...
Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2022
Hello, Flower Mound! This November, make sure to take advantage of all the great events Town staff has planned. On Veterans Day – Friday, Nov. 11 – you might see police cars driving slowly with their lights on while following runners around town. That’s part of our 9th annual Veterans Relay Run, where veterans and residents run a pre-determined route through town while carrying an American flag. If you see the relay, make sure to give the runners plenty of room and maybe a honk and a wave. The Veterans Day Ceremony and the Veterans Relay Run are two of my favorite events each year, as the Town of Flower Mound has a strong tradition of honoring our veterans. I encourage you to join us at Flower Mound High School or cheer on our runners!
Denton County voters overwhelmingly approve TRIP-22 roads bond package
A $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways throughout Denton County has been approved by voters, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office. Voters overwhelmingly supported the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond by a vote of 75.2% for,...
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Early voting results show Falconer leading in race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results show Republican candidate Kevin Falconer leading in the race for the Republican nomination for Denton County commissioner Precinct 2 seat. Falconer has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8...
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
McKinney voters approved a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney voters passed a ballot proposition that will allow package liquor stores to open in the city, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election. Results show 74.02% of voters,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ellis, Fannin, Johnson, Parker, Rockwall County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS. FANNIN COUNTY...
Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall. Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
Midterm election returns are below for races in Collin County, including results for county judge props in Anna, Carrollton, Plano, Murphy and Sachse. To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here. COLLIN COUNTY MIDTERM...
Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville expected to close, be replaced with Eddie’s Napolis
Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco in Old Town Lewisville is slated to close, and another restaurant is anticipated to take its place. Lewisville City Council approved the termination of an economic development agreement with Sfereco. The...
Frisco ISD residents, trustees consider new rezoning plans at Nov. 7 meeting
This map shows the proposed attendance zone changes at Frisco ISD elementary campuses the board is considering. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD families showed up to a public hearing Nov. 7 to ask questions and voice their concerns about the district’s proposed rezoning plan. In October, trustees were presented...
Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday...
Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval
Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
Mansfield ISD investigates student-circulated photo with racist depictions
The Mansfield school district says it’s investigating a racist photo that’s been circulating among students. Apparently made around Halloween, the picture has been shared among students on their social media accounts.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0