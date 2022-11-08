Jeffrey Joseph “J.J.” Samson, 66, of Hallsville, MO, formerly of Saline County, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Columbia. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Dennis Stuart officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery with Fr. Francis Doyle officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Primrose Hill Teen Challenge, which serves women, as well as their children. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

HALLSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO