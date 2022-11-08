Read full article on original website
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE BILLS RELATED FOR 2023 APRIL ELECTION
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen approved several bills related to the 2023 April Election during its meeting on Monday, November 7. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson said the board first approved a bill that affects the filing of candidates. Dobson said that filing for the 2023 April election takes place in...
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AMENDED ORDINANCE PROHIBITING PARKING ON CERTAIN CITY STREETS
The Marshall City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting parking on certain streets in its meeting on Monday, November 7, 2022. The council determined that certain streets were deemed too narrow for parking. The affected streets include:. -the east side of Salt Pond Avenue from Arrow to College Street. -the west...
SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SEVERAL COMPETITIVE RACES AND BALLOT INITATIVES IN THE KMMO LISTENING AREA
There were several local races in the KMMO listening area that were competitive in the November 8 election. In Saline County, a question approving the Saline County Ambulance District to reset the district’s tax levy rate from 17.8 cents per $100 assessed valuation to 40 cents per $100 assessed valuation passed with 2,425 yes votes and 1,721 no votes.
KYLE GIBBS
Kyle D. Gibbs, 69, of Marshall, MO, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Marshall Optimist Club and an online guestbook is available at campbell-lewis.com.
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES DEVELOPMENT OF FORMER KEMPER MILITARY SCHOOL FOR SENIOR HOUSING
The Boonville City Council discussed a resolution regarding senior housing at the former Kemper Military School Campus during its meeting on Monday, December 7, 2022. Boonville City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that Kemper Development, LLC had shown interested in developing the property using tax credits. The council approved the resolution...
SALINE COUNTY COLLECTOR DISCUSSES ADDITIONAL WITHHOLDING FOR SALINE COUNTY ASSESSOR’S FUND
Saline County Collector Cindi Sims issued a statement regarding the Assessor’s Fund during the Saline County Commission meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. According to Sims an additional one half of one percent from taxing entities will be placed in escrow beginning in November 2022. Sims went on to...
MISSOURI SECRETARY OF STATE AWARDS 27 TECHNOLOGY MINI-GRANTS TO LIBRARIES
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently announced that on Monday, October 31, his office awarded 27 technology mini-grants to several Missouri libraries totaling $325,370. The Marshall Public Library is an $11,000 grant with this announcement. The grants provide funds to public libraries to assist with funding technology and automation-related equipment,...
MARSHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS COMMUNITY FORUM ON LONG-RANGE FACILITY PLAN
The Marshall School District held a community forum on their Long-Term Facility Plan at Southeast Elementary on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Superintendent Caleb Petet stated that approximately 25 people were in attendance. Incite Design is the company that has been hired by the district to craft and implement the plan.
JEFFREY JOSEPH “J.J.” SAMSON
Jeffrey Joseph “J.J.” Samson, 66, of Hallsville, MO, formerly of Saline County, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Columbia. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with Rev. Dennis Stuart officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery with Fr. Francis Doyle officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Primrose Hill Teen Challenge, which serves women, as well as their children. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES
A Marshall woman has been charged with two felonies in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Michele Gross was pulled over after a MULES/NCIC by a Marshall Police Officer for driving with a suspended license on August 11, 2022. Gross stated to authorities that she had come from...
PATRICIA BRANDT
Patricia K. Brandt, 80, of rural Concordia, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Landmark Hospital in Columbia, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma, MO, with Pastor Bernard Ross officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery in the Flora Community. Memorials are suggested to the Lafayette County Cancer Coalition or Trinity Cemetery Fund in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
JOHNNIE MAE SCHILB
Johnnie Mae Schilb, 95, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jeremiah Greever officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral chapel.
Group of mothers raise awareness of alleged mistreatment at Columbia daycare
COLUMBIA − Some families are having extreme difficulty finding reliable child care in the city of Columbia due to rising costs and long waiting lists, but some Columbia mothers are warning others of alleged mistreatment of their children at Little ABC Tigers. Caitlin Ploudré is just one of eight...
BEAU CLELL HAYOB
Beau Clell Hayob, 10 day old son of Andrew “Drew” Hayob and Jill Rebecca Nobis, of rural Houstonia, MO, was born on October 28, 2022, in Columbia, and returned back to Jesus on Monday, November 7, 2022. A private family service will be held with burial to follow...
STEVEN “STEVE” MICHAEL DOHRMAN
Steven “Steve” Michael Dohrman, 52, of Glasgow, MO, died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Please make memorial donations to Harley Dohrman which will be used for her and her younger sister, Sammie, for expenses. Donations can be left at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant
Police officers took several people into custody Tuesday afternoon after a report of a disturbance involving a gun at a central Columbia fast food restaurant. The post Several in custody after disturbance at central Columbia restaurant appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three people charged in relation to Moniteau County theft
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people are facing charges in relation to a reported theft in Moniteau County from last week. Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a possible theft on Nov. 1. According to a press release, a landowner and neighbors saw two vehicles on a property on Hays Road just outside of Tipton.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with several felonies after an incident on October 30. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call to a residence in Marshall. Officers made contact with Luis Antonio Meza-Meza, who was reportedly intoxicated and allegedly assaulted a woman. The woman stated that Meza-Meza punched her in the face and held her down on a bed. The victim was seven months pregnant, and juveniles were present at the time of the incident.
