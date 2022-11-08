ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins

Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10

After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick

The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
FanSided

When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?

Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

NFL Week 10 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 - THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Trends and Odds. After starting off a historic 6-0 against the spread (ATS) to begin the year, the Falcons have lost their last three games ATS, including in their 37-34 overtime win in Week 8 vs. their Week 10 opponent in the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports

Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football

Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The league moved an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
FanSided

Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising

There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

