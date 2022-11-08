Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Dallas Cowboys: Workhorse RB is dead, era of situational RB begins
Since Tony Pollard’s breakout performance against the Bears, the Zeke vs Pollard debate has hit full steam in Dallas Cowboys land. Pollard’s advocates have relished in the fact Pollard dominated in his first shot at being RB1, while Ezekiel Elliott truthers are happy to point out the recent statements made by Skip Peete about Pollard tapping out after 14 carries in Week 8.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 10...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; New York Jets soar into top 10
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Draft order, team needs: Texans in sole possession of No. 1; Eagles sitting pretty with Saints pick
The NFL regular season has reached the halfway point. The NFL Draft picture is coming into focus as some teams, for all intents and purposes, are out of the playoff hunt and others hold strong position. Whether your favorite team falls into the former or the latter category, CBSSports.com breaks down positioning in the draft order, team needs and notable free agents:
Titans NFL power rankings round-up going into Week 10
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle against one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs, so it’ll be interesting to see where expects rank them in their NFL power rankings for Week 10. As we always do, we start our round-up...
When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?
Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
NFL Week 10 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 - THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Trends and Odds. After starting off a historic 6-0 against the spread (ATS) to begin the year, the Falcons have lost their last three games ATS, including in their 37-34 overtime win in Week 8 vs. their Week 10 opponent in the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Chiefs-Chargers flexed into Week 11 Sunday Night Football
Lightning will strike twice on Sunday Night Football. The Los Angeles Chargers will be featured on NBC’s primetime showcase in back-to-back weeks after the NFL made its first flex decision of the 2022 season. The league moved an AFC North matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers out...
The Ringer
Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
Cardinals: St. Louis needs to claim this elite reliever right away
With the Cardinals needing power arms in their bullpen, they need to claim Nick Anderson off of waivers. The St. Louis Cardinals just made their first trade of the offseason on Wednesday, and another name just hit waivers that would be a perfect fit for their bullpen in 2023, right-handed pitcher Nick Anderson.
Cardinals: Latest payroll projections confusing, not promising
There was a lot of buzz to begin the offseason that the Cardinals would be big spenders. While this may be true, current projections muddy that. The St. Louis Cardinals began the offseason on a sour note and had clear needs on the roster, with the biggest needing to be addressed through big money or blockbuster packages. According to recent payroll breakdowns, it is a bit confusing how they can get there.
