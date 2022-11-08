An Abingdon native and Galesburg resident is in Washington D.C. and will be one of the many reading the names of Americans who died in Vietnam and are listed on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial. Bobbi Jo Chockley will be reading 30 names, including her father’s Army Sgt. Robert Joseph Davis who was killed in action on October 1, 1968. Bobbi joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the opportunity and the memorial.

