New Galesburg City Manager Gerald Smith On “Galesburg’s Morning News”
The new Galesburg City Manger, Gerald Smith, is officially on the job as of November 7. The St. Louis native came to us from North Carolina but was raised and spent most of his life in the Midwest, including Illinois. Gerald joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about his background and new position.
Galesburg Woman Reading Names At Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial
An Abingdon native and Galesburg resident is in Washington D.C. and will be one of the many reading the names of Americans who died in Vietnam and are listed on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial. Bobbi Jo Chockley will be reading 30 names, including her father’s Army Sgt. Robert Joseph Davis who was killed in action on October 1, 1968. Bobbi joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the opportunity and the memorial.
