wfxrtv.com
Projected Roanoke City Council race results
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR is projecting the winners in the race for Roanoke City Council to be Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Peter Volosin. WFXR News is projecting Luke Priddy wins the Roanoke City Council Special Election.
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race.
wfxrtv.com
Buchanan has a Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won’t be results in the race for Buchanan’s new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile....
wfxrtv.com
Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night
There are some key house races that could offer early clues about which party has the momentum--Democrats or Republicans. Local Political experts weigh in on Election Night.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
wfxrtv.com
What to bring with you to vote
The polls are open as Election Day is just beginning. Polls opened at 6 this morning and are scheduled to stay open until 7 tonight. To make sure your vote counts, here are some things that you need to remember before heading to vote. What to bring with you to...
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
What you should be doing three weeks out to make Thanksgiving dinner a success. Tips to take the stress out of the prepping for Thanksgiving. Two weeks out. Did you know one out of every three bites of food you eat exists because of pollinators like bees and butterflies? This is according to the USDA, and it says pollinators are in trouble.
wfxrtv.com
Saving 5 Points Music Sanctuary
After five years, the "Five Points Music Sanctuary," on Maple Street in Roanoke is facing troubling waters as it's slated to be sold by the end of the year.
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
The Salem Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the shots fired incident. Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke
wfxrtv.com
No one on the ballot for Buchanan’s Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – In the town of Buchanan, residents are asking who their next mayor will be. It’s not a strange question before election day, but in Buchanan there’s a twist: no one is running. Now it’s down to a write-in vote. One Buchanan resident is...
wfxrtv.com
Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out
What you should be doing three weeks out to make Thanksgiving dinner a success.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD investigating shooting in NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating after they report finding a person with a gunshot wound outside of a house in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Officers responding to the scene say they located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside of a home. They say Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene to transport the man to LewisGale Medical Center.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County Public Works to hold Free Mulch Day
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, Nov. 12, Campbell County Public Works will be hosting a Free Mulch Day from 8 a.m. until noon. According to organizers, the event will be at the Livestock Road transfer site (427 Livestock Road, Rustburg), and loading assistance will be available onsite for large dump trucks and trailers.
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
wfxrtv.com
An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out
Kimberly Brown, Jerrod Brown's alleged cousin, spoke to WFXR about what happened the morning of the manhunt. An alleged family member of Jerrod Brown speaks out.
wfxrtv.com
National D-Day Memorial Foundation to hold Veterans Day ceremony
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The National D-Day Memorial Foundation will be honoring veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony at the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Tpke, Bedford, Va. According to organizers, the event has been moved inside due to inclement weather but will begin at 11...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Emergency Management posts report of wildfire
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management posted about a wildfire that occurred in the area yesterday. According to Pulaski County Emergency Management, fire crews have contained a wildfire that started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, near Mabe Hollow in the Hiwassee area. Reports say personnel, equipment,...
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
wfxrtv.com
Craig County Public Schools to close due to staff illness
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Craig County Public Schools announced they will be closed on Wednesday Nov. 9, due to staff illnesses. The school system says teachers will be in contact with their students regarding assignments and after school activities will also be cancelled. They state in a Facebook...
