BBC
Egg farmers squeezed as costs rise
Egg farmers are reducing flock sizes or leaving the industry due to running costs making their businesses unviable, a farming industry body has warned. The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) said many of its members were losing money due to high chicken feed prices and energy costs. Farmers...
agritechtomorrow.com
NEUROPUBLIC participates in EU pilot project that designs framework to evaluate the use of digital solutions for sustainable agriculture
Launched with the objective to assess the impacts of digitalisation in agriculture, QuantiFarm - a project that NEUROPUBLIC participates in - will develop and deploy a framework to evaluate the effectiveness and performance of digital tools that promise to modernise farming. How do we know what's the best technology for...
agritechtomorrow.com
Fischer Farms bolsters team ahead of world’s largest vertical farm launch
Construction on the 25,000m2 vertical farm is now complete and the office facility is fully operational. With just a few months until the doors officially open, Fischer Farms has recently welcomed nine new team members to the site, bolstering its senior management, technical and operational teams. Vertical Farming pioneers, Fischer...
BBC
Dairy farmers encouraged to go green in Arla CARE scheme
As many of us look to be more careful with our shopping budget, dairy giant Arla is hoping some of us will still pay a bit more for greener products. They have just launched a green scheme which pays farmers a premium for their milk if they reach certain environmental standards.
Phys.org
Cover crops can lower yields, according to new study
The promise for American agriculture is tantalizing: healthier soil, more carbon kept in the ground, less fertilizer runoff, and less need for chemicals. The reality of planting cover crops during the off-season—a much-touted and subsidized approach to climate change mitigation—is more complicated, according to new Stanford University-led research.
electrek.co
Monarch Tractor lands $3M to accelerate electric farm equipment that supplies energy back to grid
Fully-electric, autonomous farm equipment manufacturer Monarch Tractor has announced that the company, alongside its group partners have been awarded a grant of $3 million from the California Energy Commission to accelerate the electrification of agricultural equipment. Furthermore, the companies will demonstrate bi-directional capabilities in the farming equipment to support local electrical grids during power outages brought on by more frequent wildfires.
getnews.info
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate
Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
Print Magazine
Zaad Farms Celebrates Food and Agriculture with a New Brand Identity
More than just keeping us alive, food is an integral part of being human. It’s representative of traditions, celebrations, and moments of joy. Food has the power to bring people together to share memories and special holidays. And while it’s delightful to celebrate over food, it’s also important to celebrate where our food comes from.
Phys.org
Thirsty wheat needed new water management strategy in ancient China
Research from Washington University in St. Louis shows that a practice of purposeful water management, or irrigation, was adopted in northern China about 4,000 years ago as part of an effort to grow new grains that had been introduced from southwest Asia. But the story gets more complex from there....
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
Phys.org
Climate change emissions from buildings and construction hit a new high: Report
Despite an increase in energy efficiency investment and lower energy intensity, the building and construction sector's energy consumption and CO2 emissions have rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic to an all-time high, a new report finds. Released at the latest round of climate talks in Egypt, COP27, the 2022 Global Status...
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, November 9, 2022
Max Armstrong looks ahead to the release of the cost of a Thanksgiving meal released by the American Farm Bureau Federation. Max anticipates that this year’s report – the 37th – will show a significant rise in food prices. Max asks if the association will share an important part of why the food supply is rising – the cost of energy. Rising diesel fuel prices have played a mighty roll in food prices.
Phys.org
Study provides first snapshot of global experiences with water insecurity
Countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa have experienced severe droughts and unprecedented floods in the last year. New research from Northwestern University is the first to provide a more nuanced and global view of the experience of water insecurity. In a new study published in The Lancet Planetary Health,...
seafoodsource.com
FAO, The Ocean Foundation launch website to provide updates on harvest strategies
The Ocean Foundation (TOF) and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have launched HarvestStrategies.org to provide information on current developments and implementations about global harvest strategies. ”HarvestStrategies.org is the culmination of years of collaboration among governments, fishers, scientists and civil society to demystify the inner workings of this...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Organic-extracts suppliers transition after USDA ends organic-certification agreement with India: 2022 SupplySide West Report
At SupplySide West, organic-extracts supplier Orgenetics discussed how it is surviving—and thriving—following the significant regulatory change that shook the organic industry. Companies that supply organic ingredients grown in India are adjusting to a major change in regulations that took effect this year after the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s...
US launches green transition scheme for global south
The United States launched Wednesday a partnership with private funds aimed at supporting the transition to renewable energy in developing nations, based on a carbon credit system criticised by climate activists. Climate campaigners have criticised the US scheme, launched a day after a UN expert panel said carbon credits should not be used to "offset" emissions instead of actually cutting them.
Agriculture Online
Bayer acquires German start-up Targenomix
In an effort to expand Bayer's crop protection systems biology platform, the company has acquired German biotech start-up Targenomix. The Max Planck Institute for Molecular Plant Physiology (MPI MPP) spin-off uses novel systems biology and computational life science tools to identify new modes of action for crop protection compounds. With...
Phys.org
