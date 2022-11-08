LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO