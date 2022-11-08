ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets

LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon

The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
South Side Sox

2022-23 MLB/White Sox/South Side Sox offseason calendar

While baseball’s offseason deprives us of games, it doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of action over the winter. This past weekend ended the baseball season, and the annual stampede of players to free agency is underway. Add to that, there’s a lot of other business to take care of here at South Side Sox.
CHICAGO, IL

