Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Names Two NL Teams That Could Sign Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency
After opting out of his contract with the Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is a free agent. As much as New York is eager to bring their first baseman and clubhouse leader back for 2023 and beyond, Rizzo can now listen to other teams, possibly landing with a new club this winter.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Cubs Eyeing Jose Abreu and Corey Kluber
According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Cubs have their eyes on the former MVP as well as a two-time Cy Young winner.
Report: Abreu's Chances of Returning to the White Sox Are ‘Zero'
Report: Abreu's chances to return to White Sox are 'zero' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is a high chance José Abreu played his last game on the South Side, according to 670 the Score. "The Cubs will soon be in discussions with representatives for first baseman Jose...
Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets
LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
SF Giants decline 3B Evan Longoria's team option
The SF Giants have declined the club option in Evan Longoria's contract, making the veteran third baseman a free agent.
Cubs Met With Scott Boras to Discuss Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts
Cubs met with Boras to discuss Correa, Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs met with agent Scott Boras at the GM Meetings Tuesday to discuss All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, among other Boras clients, according to NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer. Boras is among...
Farhan Zaidi: Giants in contact with free agent shortstops; plan to qualify Carlos Rodon
The Giants are widely expected to be one of the league’s most active teams this offseason, with the front office reloading after an underwhelming 2022 season. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi met with reporters (including John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle) Wednesday evening and confirmed the team could play near the top of the market.
FOX Sports
Mets exercise options on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Mets exercised a $14 million option on right-hander Carlos Carrasco and a $775,000 option on reliever John Curtiss, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. Carrasco, 35, was 15-7 with a 3.97 ERA in his second season with the Mets, who...
South Side Sox
2022-23 MLB/White Sox/South Side Sox offseason calendar
While baseball’s offseason deprives us of games, it doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of action over the winter. This past weekend ended the baseball season, and the annual stampede of players to free agency is underway. Add to that, there’s a lot of other business to take care of here at South Side Sox.
Report: Jose Abreu, White Sox split; Cubs waiting in wings
White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is not returning to the team, but he could stay in Chicago. According to
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
