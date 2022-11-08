The Red Sox did not finish with the worst record in baseball this season, yet they will have a chance to pick first in next year’s amateur draft. On Monday, Major League Baseball announced that the first-ever draft lottery will take place during next month’s Winter Meetings in San Diego. Thanks to the newly-implemented collective bargaining agreement, the first six picks of the 2023 draft will now be determined via lottery as opposed to the reverse order of the previous year’s standings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO