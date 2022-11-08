ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
DETROIT, MI
Hoops Rumors

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lindgren’s Injury Exposing Rangers’ Lack of Defensive Depth

For the last few seasons, the New York Rangers have had trouble finding a trustworthy third defense pair. This season, they have turned to young blueliners Braden Schneider and Zac Jones but both have struggled. Adding to their problems is Ryan Lindgren after he missed the team’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 6 with an upper-body injury. They need to make some adjustments or they will be forced to call up or trade for another defenseman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics

“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways from Jets’ Perfect 3-Game Homestand

Home sweet home truly was that for the Winnipeg Jets as they went 3-0-0 on their homestand and vaulted to the top of the Central Division in the process. The Jets are now now 8-3-1, have points in their past seven games, and have gotten off to the best start through 12 games in the 2.0 era. Here are five takeaways from the three games that were.
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 11/9/22 vs. Minnesota Wild

The Anaheim Ducks (4-8-1, 9 points) will continue the search for their first regulation win this season tonight against the Minnesota Wild (5-6-1, 11 points). The Wild will be playing their second game in as many days after being shut out by Jonathan Quick and the Los Angeles Kings last night.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday

Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Caufield, Suzuki score in shootout, Canadiens beat Red Wings

DETROIT -- — Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored in the shootout and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night. David Perron was the only Red Wings player to score during the shootout. Detroit captain Dylan Larkin shot wide on the third attempt to give Montreal the victory.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Manitoba Moose Weekend Series Highlighted by Oskari Salminen

The Manitoba Moose just wrapped up another up-and-down series against the Texas Stars, dropping the first game 4-1 and then bouncing back in the next game with a 2-1 overtime win. Oskari Salminen stole the show in game two with a 32-save performance in which he made multiple “grade-A” saves, including a 2-on-0 in overtime to keep the game tied.
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets Can Maintain Top-5 TSN Power Ranking

There’s no question the Jets have turned some heads and raised some eyebrows through their first 11 games. A team most pundits labelled as cellar dwellers has turned things around, and their play has caught the eye of more than just the local Jets fan. However, it bears reason to ask, can they maintain their current level of play throughout the remaining 87% of the season? Here are three reasons why they can.
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 10

* The Devils are among a group of top-performing clubs who will look to keep their recent hot streaks going during a 10-game Thursday in the NHL. * A 40-save shutout by 21-year-old Spencer Knight allowed Eric Staal to skate away with a victory in his 1,300th NHL game. It also put Florida head coach Paul Maurice ahead of a legendary name on the League's all-time wins list.
FanSided

NFL Week 10 Betting Trends for Every Team, Every Game

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 - THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL. Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Trends and Odds. After starting off a historic 6-0 against the spread (ATS) to begin the year, the Falcons have lost their last three games ATS, including in their 37-34 overtime win in Week 8 vs. their Week 10 opponent in the Carolina Panthers.
lastwordonsports.com

Analyzing Each NHL Head Coach Hired During the Off-Season: Part Two

The position of an NHL head coach is a very difficult one. Often the coach becomes the scapegoat and is susceptible to the finger-pointing that comes with a team’s poor play or undesirable results. During the 2022 off-season, ten new head coaches were hired. One month into the season has provided a small sample of how each franchise has responded to their new bench boss.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Trip to Finland Wasn’t All Bad

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a rough start to the 2022-23 season. After a 3-7 start, the “trip to Finland” was held up like a beacon of hope. Their two games at the NHL Global Series in Tampere would be a great time to turn things around. The problem? Their opponent.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Onus on Gerard Gallant to Get Rangers Going

The New York Rangers have had a rollercoaster start to the 2022-23 NHL season. They sit at 6-4-3 but already have demonstrated their streakiness, losing four in a row before a three-game win streak. Gerard Gallant’s group has been the model of inconsistency, and the bench boss needs to correct their mistakes for the Rangers to string together more victories than defeats.
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia

A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

