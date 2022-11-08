Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
University of Chicago professor's research on former inmates earns MacArthur 'genius' grant
CHICAGO (CBS) – A felon in Illinois can't even host a game of bingo. That's just one of the laws on the state's books that affect people leaving prison.A Chicago researcher is looking for solutions to the ways society cares for convicts. CBS 2's Lauren Victory told us about how his big project just got a huge boost.Life on the inside means missing celebrations, but getting out is no party, as evidenced by the decades-long analysis of University of Chicago sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller."I follow people that nobody cares about," Miller said.His life's work documents 250 inmates from the day...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tripledemic, Masking Recommendations
With concerns over a so-called "tripledemic" hitting the U.S., including in Illinois, what can you do to protect yourself?. Cases of RSV and flu are rising in many places, including the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. COVID, Flu, RSV: Here...
oakpark.com
Uncovering the deep roots of racism
Michael Romain’s Oct. 26 column, “An empowering history of residential segregation,” stuck a chord with me — a mixture of shock, shame, and regret. To read the passage from “a restrictive covenant drafted for the Chicago Real Estate Board in 1927,” was to realize that this was the mindset of the culture in which I grew up.
Mayoral candidate nabs second endorsement from a major union
With the Chicago Teachers Union already backing him, Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson has lined up up another major labor union endorsement.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Chicago public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
vfpress.news
Maywood Nonprofit Leader In Running To Be ‘CNN Hero Of The Year’
Maywood resident Debra Vines is the running to be a CNN Hero of the Year. | CNN/Screenshot. Monday, November 7, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. A local special needs activist is currently one of just 10 people in the running to be CNN Hero of the Year. The 10 heroes were unveiled by “CNN This Morning” host Anderson Cooper on Nov. 3.
fox32chicago.com
Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery
CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
An Ex-Gang Leader’s Advice for Deescalating Violence in Politics
Curtis Toler has spent years trying to curb gang violence in Chicago. Now he’s talking to Congress about how to fix violence in politics.
Daily Northwestern
Black city employees voice concerns of discrimination, workplace mistreatment in report
After approximately 30 Black city of Evanston employees hosted an internal meeting in August to share their workplace experiences, Black city employees have now published a report alleging inequitable and unjust practices in the workplace. Written by employees across various departments, divisions and ages, the 39-page report, released Nov. 1,...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins
Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Public Schools May Take On More Costs As It Breaks Away From Mayoral Control, Report Says
CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.
Chicago houses of worship gather for Day of Prayer
As we head toward the holiday season, houses of worship across Chicago were urged to gather for a Day of Prayer Saturday.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker petitioned to stop closing of Urban Prep campuses in Bronzeville, Englewood
CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. J.B. Prizker is being petitioned to stop the closing of Urban Prep Academy schools in Bronzeville and Englewood. The Chicago Board of Education recently revoked the academy's charter, citing what it calls a "mismanagement of money." The all-male charter schools have long been known for a...
After Principal’s Ouster, Jones College Prep Students Stage Sit-In To Combat Racism On Campus
SOUTH LOOP — Days after the removal of their controversial principal, Jones College Prep students took part in a schoolwide sit-in Monday to denounce hate speech and pressure leaders to put an end to a long history of bigotry at the school. Principal Joseph Powers was removed from his...
classichits106.com
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event. Joseph Powers told staff at Jones College Prep that the student was dressed as a Cold War-era East German soldier. But Powers said the boy also may have told others that “it was from the 1940s.” Powers says many students and staff recognized it as antisemitic. Powers has been suspended while the matter is investigated. Chicago schools chief executive Pedro Martinez says hateful speech has been rising. A student, Yamali Rodas, says the boy should have been taken aside and told that it was inappropriate.
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
inthrill.com
Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow
Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board
Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
wgnradio.com
What you need to know about mononucleosis
Dr. Evelyn Huang, a doctor in emergency medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain important facts and statistics you should know about mononucleosis, which is commonly know as the “kissing disease.” Dr. Huang also discusses the causes and risk factors of mononucleosis. “Better knowledge means...
