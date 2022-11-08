ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

University of Chicago professor's research on former inmates earns MacArthur 'genius' grant

CHICAGO (CBS) – A felon in Illinois can't even host a game of bingo. That's just one of the laws on the state's books that affect people leaving prison.A Chicago researcher is looking for solutions to the ways society cares for convicts. CBS 2's Lauren Victory told us about how his big project just got a huge boost.Life on the inside means missing celebrations, but getting out is no party, as evidenced by the decades-long analysis of University of Chicago sociologist Reuben Jonathan Miller."I follow people that nobody cares about," Miller said.His life's work documents 250 inmates from the day...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Uncovering the deep roots of racism

Michael Romain’s Oct. 26 column, “An empowering history of residential segregation,” stuck a chord with me — a mixture of shock, shame, and regret. To read the passage from “a restrictive covenant drafted for the Chicago Real Estate Board in 1927,” was to realize that this was the mindset of the culture in which I grew up.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Maywood Nonprofit Leader In Running To Be ‘CNN Hero Of The Year’

Maywood resident Debra Vines is the running to be a CNN Hero of the Year. | CNN/Screenshot. Monday, November 7, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. A local special needs activist is currently one of just 10 people in the running to be CNN Hero of the Year. The 10 heroes were unveiled by “CNN This Morning” host Anderson Cooper on Nov. 3.
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Liver transplant patient travels across the world to Chicago for life-saving surgery

CHICAGO - A Chicago hospital is getting worldwide recognition for its organ transplant program. Patients travel from around the globe to receive life-saving treatment at Northwestern Medicine. One of those patients is Mohamad Alhosani. In 2021, Alhosani received a liver cancer diagnosis. His treatment mandated an organ transplant. His home...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins

Order of protection keeps dad from his daughters until he fights in court and wins. A father is going through a divorce, which is always difficult, says Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving, who has been through a divorce himself. He has to worry about maintaining his relationship with his children and he has to worry about not being destroyed financially.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Chicago Public Schools May Take On More Costs As It Breaks Away From Mayoral Control, Report Says

CHICAGO — Chicagoans will get to elect their school board members starting in 2024. But a report out this week suggests that may come with a cost. The report, prepared by the district with help from a consulting firm, lists expenses currently picked up by other city agencies that Chicago Public Schools might have to take on as it transitions to an elected school board for the first time in the city’s history. These include water bills, rent, summer programs and increased pension contributions, among other costs — possibly adding up to tens of millions of dollars a year.
CHICAGO, IL
classichits106.com

Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event. Joseph Powers told staff at Jones College Prep that the student was dressed as a Cold War-era East German soldier. But Powers said the boy also may have told others that “it was from the 1940s.” Powers says many students and staff recognized it as antisemitic. Powers has been suspended while the matter is investigated. Chicago schools chief executive Pedro Martinez says hateful speech has been rising. A student, Yamali Rodas, says the boy should have been taken aside and told that it was inappropriate.
CHICAGO, IL
inthrill.com

Supreme To Open Chicago Store Tomorrow

Supreme is bringing their talents to Chicago. The NYC super brand is opening a brick-and-mortar store in the middle of Whicker Park. The store is set to open tomorrow November 10th. Check out the images of the store below:. The store is located at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Morrison proud of victory but not happy with makeup of Cook County board

Sean Morrison will go back to work on the Cook County Board of Commissioners and continue to work with just one Republican ally. And he’s not happy about that. Morrison was hoping that perhaps a handful of Republicans could knock off some Democrats Tuesday night and give a little more balance to the board.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

What you need to know about mononucleosis

Dr. Evelyn Huang, a doctor in emergency medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain important facts and statistics you should know about mononucleosis, which is commonly know as the “kissing disease.” Dr. Huang also discusses the causes and risk factors of mononucleosis. “Better knowledge means...

Comments / 0

Community Policy