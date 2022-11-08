ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington Town Crier

Holiday Card Contest opens for Newington students

NEWINGTON – Students in town have been invited to design holiday cards by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett. Her second annual Holiday Card Contest kicked off recently and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 18. “Last year I received well over 300 entries,” Brummett said. Winners...
NEWINGTON, CT
Newington Town Crier

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT

