Newington, CT

Newington Town Crier

Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say

NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
NEWINGTON, CT

