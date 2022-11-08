Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Golf Digest
Popular voices Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch out at NBC Sports' golf coverage
Popular sportscasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel broadcasts next season. According to Golfweek, which first broke the story, NBC Sports officials said the move was made to “refresh” the team for the future. “Roger and Gary have...
Golf Digest
Michelle Wie excited for next stage after professional golf
Michelle Wie West doesn't hesitate to give an honest answer regarging what life is like for her after the LPGA, saying, “I’m still going through an identity crisis.”. It’s been three years of adjustments for the 33-year-old. She got married, gave birth to her first child and stepped away from professional golf. For someone who’s been a pro golfer since age 15, an identity crisis is understandable.
Golf Digest
Why this week’s KFT Q School forced some players into hard choices
In a professional golfer’s mind, securing tour status is somewhere between inspiring hopes and unattainable dreams. Q School season is winding down, and talented professional golfers and hopeless dreamers alike have embarked on another qualifying odyssey. The entry fees are steep, the travel costs high, and the competition merciless. To make matters more complicated, the landscape has changed. A massive amount of money has been showered upon the game, and there has never been a better time to be an established and, especially, elite player. But what about everyone else? What does the steep ascent to the top of professional golf look like when you’re at the bottom?
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
Golf Digest
Bo Hoag wins Korn Ferry Tour Q School, Willie Mack III among 43 others who earned differing status for next season
Bo Hoag has been a member of the PGA Tour for the past three seasons, but the pressure of trying to get through Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, and even trying to win, is something he hasn’t felt much during his professional career. During Monday’s final round at The...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf pro explains HATRED for Phil Mickelson over "unforgivable act"
LIV Golf Team Championship co-winner Pat Perez revealed Phil Mickelson crossed a line that is "uncrossable and unforgivable," saying he was hurt by the six-time major champion's actions. Speaking to Claude Harmon on the Son of a Butch podcast, Perez used the term "different hate" when describing his relationship with...
Golf Digest
How far did Ben Hogan and Sam Snead drive the ball? Unearthed study reveals.
No matter the sport, the same debate always ensues. Who was the best of all time, across every era?. Golf faces a peculiar challenge in this regard. It's not just that the fields have gotten stronger generally, but the equipment has changed, too. And the courses along with it. Ben Hogan and Sam Snead are undoubtedly two of the best golfers of all time whose names often—and rightfully—arrive in this conversation. But how can we truly estimate how good those players would fare against, say, Tiger Woods, when without a firm grasp of how far they drove the ball with the tools they did have?
Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday
Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday. Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second. He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
Sports World Reacts To Controversial Olivia Dunne Story
Earlier this week, a columnist for the New York Times put together a controversial article on LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The column from the New York Times was titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells." Kurt Streeter's column states that there are some concerns about...
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment
Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement. Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit...
Baylor Honors Code of Sportsmanship vs Oklahoma
A season ago, Baylor stunned No. 10 Oklahoma on a field goal as time expired to win in regulation. Fans rushed the field--twice--in what was a dynamic victory for the Bears' program that was en route to winning both the Big 12 and Sugar Bowl titles. There was one little...
Golf Digest
How do you win on the LPGA Tour? This statistic holds the secret
South Africa’s Bobby Locke, a four-time Open champion, is generally credited with coming up with the phrase "Drive for show and putt for dough" to describe the key ingredients to winning a golf tournament. It was a theory that held true for some time, but in recent years statistical data shows the formula for winning on the PGA Tour has been inverted, the long game becoming a bigger separator between top players and average pros; in 2022 found more than over half of players averaged at least 300 yards on the tee.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler reveals his equipment experiment was an abject failure
PGA Tour pro Scottie Scheffler admitted it was fun being World No.1 for 29 weeks but his world ranking isn't what drives him to win more titles as he revealed he has put his old putter back into his TaylorMade staff bag. The American explained his tiredness at the end...
2 Significant Golf Announcers Are Reportedly Out
NBC's coverage of the PGA Tour will look a bit different next season. According to Golfweek, broadcasters Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch will not be a part of NBC Sports and Golf Channel in 2023. This is supposed to "refresh" the team for years to come. Golf Channel executive producer...
Golf Digest
'Is this a trap game?': Danny Woodhead's wife told him the thing every golfer dreams of hearing
Danny Woodhead played nine seasons in the National Football League at the running back position, eight of them extremely productive ones. And while he did play at the Division II level, he's widely regarded as one of the greatest NCAA running backs of all time. Yet when you open up Woodhead's Wikipedia page it starts with "Danny Woodhead is an amateur golfer who has qualified for the United States Golf Association championship tournaments, and was a former American football running back."
Golf Channel
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards
This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Six College Courses Worth Seeking Out for Your Next Golf Trip
University golf courses are some of the game's most underrated, often with rich history to match their campuses.
Comments / 0