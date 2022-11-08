Motion Capture has been an active agent in our media since the 1970’s. recording the movement of objects or people. It has become so crucial to the way our shows and games are produced, that it can be hard to imagine that Whitewwater and the world of Motion Capture have a common thread. UW-Whitewater Alumni, Tyler King, serves as that connection. Originally from Jefferson, WI, King attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2006-2010 where he received a BFA in Theatre Performance as well as a Dance Minor. Though he now resides in Los Angeles, King speaks fondly of his time at UWW. The Royal Purple sat down with the score to speak about his time in university and his current career.

