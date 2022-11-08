ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: High Brow Boutique

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. When Stefanie Corbett founded High Brow Boutique...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

This special section features some of our city’s most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
wuwm.com

5 things to do in Milwaukee this November

It's the start of the holiday season here in Milwaukee and as many of us get ready for celebrations with family and friends, we're looking at some events to help us reconnect with the community. Every month, we're joined by Sam Woods with the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service to check...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets

MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

4-year-old boy with autism wanders away from Milwaukee school

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee parents want answers after their 4-year-old son was allowed to wander away from his Milwaukee public school Thursday at Hawley Road and Wisconsin Avenue. His parents readily admit 4-year-old Jayden Spaights-Brown keeps them busy. He has autism and was transferred to Hawley Environmental School because his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?

A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
royalpurplenews.com

UWW Alumni lights up the big screen

Motion Capture has been an active agent in our media since the 1970’s. recording the movement of objects or people. It has become so crucial to the way our shows and games are produced, that it can be hard to imagine that Whitewwater and the world of Motion Capture have a common thread. UW-Whitewater Alumni, Tyler King, serves as that connection. Originally from Jefferson, WI, King attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2006-2010 where he received a BFA in Theatre Performance as well as a Dance Minor. Though he now resides in Los Angeles, King speaks fondly of his time at UWW. The Royal Purple sat down with the score to speak about his time in university and his current career.
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

Milwaukee alderman's home hit by gunfire

MILWAUKEE — A stray bullet struck the home of Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman on Sunday, Nov. 6 nearly hitting his wife, according to a release issued by his office. Shots were fired from a car traveling west on Kilbourn Avenue near North 29th street around 2:27 p.m. The release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI

