Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.
kptv.com
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
KATU.com
Man who was stabbed multiple times after attacking deputy charged with assault, others
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man who attacked a deputy and was stabbed several times has been released from the hospital and charged. The incident originally happened on October 24 when Joshua Wesley, 27, was being admitted into the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Department. Wesley charged the deputy overseeing him...
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
kptv.com
Detectives seeking information on suspicious Salem fire
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking the public for any information about a suspicious fire in East Salem on October 3. The MCSO originally responded to the fire with the Marion County Fire District at about 4 a.m. behind a Safeway at 3380 Northeast Lancaster Drive. The fire, which started in the alleyway, spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park.
kptv.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with death of Kelso man
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested another person in connection with the death of a 51-year-old Kelso man, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Adrian Markert, 47, of Kelso, has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for charges of first-degree murder, explosive devices - prohibited, unlawful disposal of human remains, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are related to the investigation of the death of Alan Brice Nielsen.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Clackamas double homicide; authorities still searching for one other
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County Sherriff's Office has identified two suspects in the murders of two men who were found shot dead in a car on October 12. According to Clackamas Couty Sheriff's Department, one of the suspects was arrested and the other remains at large. Frank Nifon, 24,...
KATU.com
Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Vancouver shooting
Vancouver Police reported an arrest in a shooting case that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
kptv.com
Vancouver shooting injures 1, SWAT arrests suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was shot in a car in East Vancouver Tuesday afternoon. Vancouver police responded to the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard on the report of a car crash. They found an injured man who had been shot in his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was crashed into a ditch across the street.
Hillsboro Police Log: Wanted man found hiding under blanket
The Hillsboro Police Department responds to calls for service from Oct. 24-30, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 24 A man was arrested and taken to jail on an outstanding warrant during a routine traffic stop near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Oak Street. A woman intentionally took many pills with the intent to end her life in the 3000 block of Northeast 13th Place. She was...
Portland Man Kills Landlord With a Sword, Authorities Say It’s ‘Justified’
I'm gonna get medieval on your ass. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says it will not prosecute a Portland man who killed his ex-landlord, saying the man acted in self-defense, according to Willamette Week. This story is a weird one so I will do my best to make it make sense to you. Here's what you need to know:
KATU.com
Police say 15-year-female has been shot in Northeast Portland, no arrests made yet
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting this afternoon and say the victim is a 15-year-old female. “She has serious injuries but is expected to survive,” says Sergeant Kevin Allen with Portland Police. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are responding to the 100 block of...
Woman at Wilsonville's Coffee Creek Correctional Facility dies
Alishae Dawn Kohl was 39 years old. A cause of death has not yet been announced. The Oregon Department of Corrections has reported the death of an adult in custody at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville. Alishae Dawne Kohl, 39, died Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, according to the press release. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner and has not yet been announced. Kohl had been in custody since Sept. 18, 2018, and was expected to be released in October next year at the earliest. The release comes less than a month after the death of another adult in custody at Coffee Creek's intake center was announced. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Student allegedly brought gun, ‘illegal substances’ to Reynolds High School
Reynolds School District officials confirmed to KOIN 6 News that a high school student was reportedly found with a gun and "illegal substances" while trying to get into the school Monday morning.
kptv.com
17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls. The mission...
kptv.com
Police searching for suspect after 15-year-old girl shot in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are still searching for who shot a 15-year-old girl in Northeast Portland Wednesday afternoon. PPB officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 80th Ave. Neighbor Ezra Johnson-Greenough says he was outside walking his dog mere minutes before the shooting. “I noticed...
KATU.com
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
KATU.com
Police identify man found dead in Lloyd District, say he was killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a man found dead in the Lloyd District last week and said someone killed him. Police were called at 11:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center for a welfare check. When they got there, they found a man...
