WDTV
Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash southbound on I-79 in Harrison County is causing major traffic delays. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 114, officials said. Another crash happened just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 115 within the stopped traffic. Officials could not...
wtae.com
Driver taken to the hospital after tractor-trailer carrying tea crashes on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down southbound Interstate 79 for several hours on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the South Fairmont exit in West Virginia. The road was shut down for hours...
WDTV
Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
West Virginia man allegedly forces driver at knifepoint and drives him 2 1/2 hours, and threatens to drown him in lake
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WDTV
BPD asking for help to identify 2 involved in break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sgt. Janssen with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying two people and a vehicle involved with vehicle break-ins at Meadowbrook Mall. Below are additional photos from the BPD on Facebook. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sgt. Janssen by email or...
Traffic in Morgantown to be impacted by Veterans Day Parade
Traffic and parking patterns will be altered in downtown Morgantown for the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Wednesday morning.
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
WDTV
Tucker County levy fails further straining EMS funding and coverage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This election day like many others saw county levies on the ballot. Tucker County in particular failed to pass a newly proposed EMS levy. Earlier this year Tucker County Commission voted to end an ordinance that allotted about $400,000 to its ambulance service, instead opting to have citizens vote on a levy to fund its EMS.
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
1 flown from Rostraver crash
One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WDTV
WVDOT to host hiring events in West Union, Fairmont
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for a number of positions in Doddridge and Marion counties. In an effort to fill open positions, the WVDOT will be hosting two hiring events next week in West Union and Fairmont, respectfully. The first hiring event will...
At least 10 injured in head-on crash involving PRT bus near Pitt
PITTSBURGH — At least ten people were injured when a Jeep slammed into a PRT bus this morning near the University of Pittsburgh campus. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate but medics said there were more minor complaints, a Pittsburgh Public Safety official told Channel 11. The bus...
Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business
An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
Murder at the Car Wash: New information on a cold case gives victim’s family hope
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Could new information and old evidence help to solve a 32-year-old murder mystery?. In April 1990, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car at a local car wash. To this day, the case remains unsolved. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle discovered that...
