BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This election day like many others saw county levies on the ballot. Tucker County in particular failed to pass a newly proposed EMS levy. Earlier this year Tucker County Commission voted to end an ordinance that allotted about $400,000 to its ambulance service, instead opting to have citizens vote on a levy to fund its EMS.

TUCKER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO