Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

Crash causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash southbound on I-79 in Harrison County is causing major traffic delays. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 114, officials said. Another crash happened just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 115 within the stopped traffic. Officials could not...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tucker County levy fails further straining EMS funding and coverage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This election day like many others saw county levies on the ballot. Tucker County in particular failed to pass a newly proposed EMS levy. Earlier this year Tucker County Commission voted to end an ordinance that allotted about $400,000 to its ambulance service, instead opting to have citizens vote on a levy to fund its EMS.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

1 flown from Rostraver crash

One person was flown by medical helicopter from the scene of a crash Tuesday evening in Rostraver, according to county emergency officials. A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor said first responders were called to Route 51, just north of the county line in Rostraver, for a report of a one-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

WVDOT to host hiring events in West Union, Fairmont

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for a number of positions in Doddridge and Marion counties. In an effort to fill open positions, the WVDOT will be hosting two hiring events next week in West Union and Fairmont, respectfully. The first hiring event will...
FAIRMONT, WV
PennLive.com

Taco Bell manager arrested for shooting death of employee at nearby Pa. business

An arrest has been made following a shooting in Allegheny County that left one man dead. The shooting took place on Nov. 9 in Scott Township, where authorities reported that a man followed another into a Northwestern Mutual building and shot him in the lobby. The shooting led to the lockdown of nearby businesses and schools, closures of roads and a heavy police response.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Wood County man sentenced for violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for trying to meet a minor for sex, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lockhart, 58, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a...
DAVISVILLE, WV

