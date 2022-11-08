Read full article on original website
Shan Blanton
2d ago
what would make him any different than who we have for governor of Texas again .. if you voted for Abbott you might as well vote for him to Abbott is a lier as well
JERMAINE DUNBAR
3d ago
he's just a lil eazy going on these high profile cases my lil brother bond was 50 thousand he reduced it 2 30 thousand he was able 2 get out if he ever lose his seat the next DA going 2 be hell
C Harvey
2d ago
he will win because Dallas voters are monolithic. is like that are hypnotized to destroy. then cry about it. still talking about Trump and racism. lol or Abbott for Pete's sake. won't vote out criminals and thugs. I'm black and approve this message
dallasexpress.com
Tensions Flare at Dallas O’Rourke Rally
Tensions flared between supporters of Robert “Beto” O’Rourke and opposition media personalities at a Dallas rally on election day. The gubernatorial challenger spent the day traveling to various polling locations across Texas to rally and meet supporters, stopping at Fretz Park Branch Library in the afternoon. “Are...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto
DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races
As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
dallasexpress.com
Parolee with Ankle Monitor Allegedly Commits Murder
On November 3, a parolee with an ankle monitor allegedly murdered a man and was arrested shortly thereafter by Dallas police, according to the department’s news release. The shooting incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. in the 10000 block of Audelia Road. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, but the victim, Brian Dillard, died at the scene.
12newsnow.com
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
dallasexpress.com
Amidst Rising Vagrancy Comes ‘Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week’
As the City of Dallas struggles to deal with homeless encampments and an apparent rise in vagrancy, Mayor Eric Johnson issued an annual symbolic declaration on Wednesday marking November 12-20 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” in Dallas. This announcement comes shortly after the city council was forced...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
fox4news.com
2022 Election Day in North Texas: Live updates, results
After months of political sparring and lots of ads, Election Day is finally here!. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. Live election results for races across Texas: FOX4News.com/election/live-texas-2022-election-results. We will update this story as counties provide us with more information throughout the day. Races to Watch:
fortworthreport.org
Who else won in Tarrant County on Election Night? Mostly incumbents.
Editor’s note: This story was updated Nov. 9, 2022, to show results after 100% of voting sites reported their numbers. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott securely kept Tarrant County in the Republican Party’s win column on Election Night. Abbott won the county by 4 percentage points against Democrat Beto...
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
SMU Daily Campus
Dallas Democratic Watch Party Dwindled as Elections Disappointed
Beto O’Rourke has lost the gubernatorial election to Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The excitement of Dallas Democrats was palpable Tuesday night, but as the night progressed, the party, and the excitement, dwindled slowly as election results emerged. With Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton gaining major percentages in their reelection bids, the party died down along with Democrat’s hopes for their campaigns.
2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results
Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
DALLAS – PROPOSITION A, CONVENTION CENTER RENOVATION || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
Governor Greg Abbott Visits Bishop T.D. Jakes at The Potter's House
Governor Abbott and Bishop T.D. JakesScreenshot from Twitter. Governor Greg Abbott has spent some time recently in north Texas campaigning as he seeks his third re-election in office. Abbott is facing Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to unseat the Republican governor.
peoplenewspapers.com
Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races
Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
Man sentenced in Arlington rape, first case prosecuted under Texas 'Molly Jane's Law'
A man has been sentenced to 25 years for an Arlington sexual assault the first prosecution under the Texas “Molly Jane’s Law” enacted after the 2017 rape and murder of a Fort Worth woman named Molly Jane Matheson.
