College Station, TX

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles

Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Bruce Feldman: It'd be hard for Lane Kiffin to say no to Auburn

Bruce Feldman believes the possibility of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to become the next Auburn football coach is more likely than many believe. With the Tigers firing coach Bryan Harsin in just his second season, Kiffin’s name has been one of the more popular ones to come up as a potential candidate.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Oregon’s Dan Lanning has strong response to Auburn rumors

When the Oregon Ducks were run off the field in Week 1 by the Georgia Bulldogs, expectations for the team were quickly humbled. But since then, the Ducks have been on fire. The team has averaged over 40 points per game in their ongoing eight-game win streak. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a Heisman level and sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin is breaking out. Everything is going great for the Ducks and for first-year head coach Dan Lanning.
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
GEORGIA STATE
WFAA

Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week

DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions

College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its 2023 Final Four Prediction

It's that time of year again. As the college basketball season tips-off throughout the week, ESPN's BPI released its Final Four prediction for the 2022-23 season. And there may be some surprises... According to the network's power index, the state of Texas will dominate March Madness. As the computer believes...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska

The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
LINCOLN, NE

