Paul Finebaum Is Blaming 1 Person For Alabama's Struggles
Paul Finebaum continues to vocalize his disappointment in Nick Saban. The ESPN analyst already said the iconic head coach looked "lost" and "miserable" on the sidelines during Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. He's called this season Saban's "worst coaching job" at Alabama and suggested on more than one occasion that the dynast door is closing.
Stephen A. Smith’s reaction is hilarious to Paul Finebaum’s take college football has caught Alabama
Stephen A. Smith was almost at a loss for words. Almost. The “First Take” star was dumbfounded when Paul Finebaum was explaining why he thought the rest of college football was catching up with Alabama. “I think college football has caught up to Alabama,” Finebaum said as Smith...
USC Named 'Most Overrated' Team In CFP Rankings By Prominent Analyst
A wild Week 10 in college football led to some drastic changes in the second College Football Playoff top 25 of the year. Nine of the top 10 teams changed places from last week. One of those has caught the eye of a prominent college football reporter as not belonging with the rest. Stewart Mandel ...
Bruce Feldman: It'd be hard for Lane Kiffin to say no to Auburn
Bruce Feldman believes the possibility of Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss to become the next Auburn football coach is more likely than many believe. With the Tigers firing coach Bryan Harsin in just his second season, Kiffin’s name has been one of the more popular ones to come up as a potential candidate.
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Oregon’s Dan Lanning has strong response to Auburn rumors
When the Oregon Ducks were run off the field in Week 1 by the Georgia Bulldogs, expectations for the team were quickly humbled. But since then, the Ducks have been on fire. The team has averaged over 40 points per game in their ongoing eight-game win streak. Quarterback Bo Nix is playing at a Heisman level and sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin is breaking out. Everything is going great for the Ducks and for first-year head coach Dan Lanning.
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Absurd comment from Kirk Herbstreit shows that national media won’t be doing the Tennessee Vols any favors
The Tennessee Vols received a strong message from the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night — UT needs some help to get into the playoff. Tennessee fell to No. 5 in the CFP playoff rankings thanks to their 27-13 loss to Georgia this past weekend. TCU, who was...
Paul Finebaum: "Say Goodbye" To 1 College Football Team's Playoff Chances
This past Saturday provided some further clarity into who can/won't make the College Football Playoff. And on Wednesday morning's "Get Up" on ESPN, Paul Finebaum bid farewell to one modern CFB power's chances of being one of the last four standing. Say goodbye to Clemson. They are done. They have...
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21
Jackson State is mourning the loss of former men's basketball player Geronimo Warner. The post Jackson State hoops alumnus passes at 21 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Here are WFAA's biggest games in DFW high school football this week
DALLAS — It's playoff time, folks!. The 2022 UIL state football playoffs runs from Nov. 10 through Dec. 18. State championship games are played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Throughout the season, WFAA has streamed broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie served once again as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison served as color commentator.
Jay Bilas Reveals His All-America First-Team Predictions
College basketball analyst Jay Bilas has revealed his predictions for this year's All-America First-Team. His list is completely compromised of returning seniors. Each of these players are coming off outstanding seasons in 2021-22. Jaquez Jr. averaged 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game this past season. Bacot averaged...
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
ESPN Computer Releases Its 2023 Final Four Prediction
It's that time of year again. As the college basketball season tips-off throughout the week, ESPN's BPI released its Final Four prediction for the 2022-23 season. And there may be some surprises... According to the network's power index, the state of Texas will dominate March Madness. As the computer believes...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Arkansas Razorbacks Respond to Rare Negative Recruiting News with Epic Video
Oklahoma City Thunder player Jaylin Williams narrates recruiting pitch
Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska
The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach, “I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I...
