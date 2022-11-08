ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

A first look at WA's election results

Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions

OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Why Bother Voting?

It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
lynnwoodtimes.com

Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
