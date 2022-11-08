Read full article on original website
Related
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
brewpublic.com
Firestone Walker Expands its Brewmaster’s Collective Beer Club for 2023
Now with two years under their belt, Firestone Walker Brewing has announced the expansion of the 2023 edition of its Brewmaster’s Collective Beer Club. This new version will include a few new membership benefits alongside small-batch exclusives including a throwback allocation of the brewery’s iconic Pale 31. Enrollment...
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
q13fox.com
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
Yakima Herald Republic
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
knkx.org
Midterms live updates for Washington state
Welcome to KNKX’s Election 2022 live blog. 👇 Below you'll find local election updates and highlights from NPR's election coverage. 🗳 View live election results for key contests in Washington.
KUOW
A first look at WA's election results
Election day is in the rear view mirror and we’ve got early returns. KUOW's Paige Browning breaks it down. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And we want to hear from you! Follow us...
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KOMO News
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
WA State DNR hiring around 60 year-round positions
OLYMPIA. — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire around 60 year-round fire positions to help expand wildfire response across the state. DNR is recruiting positions from hand crew squad bosses to heavy equipment operators. During the “offseason,” the positions will do forest health work as part of DNR’s 20-year Forest Health Plan. “When fires break...
Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races
SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Why Bother Voting?
It's a question asked every year, twice a year, by those who feel voting is one right that doesn't serve them well. Depending on where you live in Washington State, you might think your voice doesn't matter, that your representative can't get anything done because the numbers are against them.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Puget Sound to experience full Blood Moon lunar eclipse tonight
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 7, 2022—Tonight at 12:02 a.m. PST, residents of Puget Sound will witness the beginning of a full Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the last one for the year. The total phase of the eclipse will begin at 2:16 a.m. and end at 3:41a.m., maximizing at 2:59 a.m. Tuesday morning. The next Blood Moon will take place on March 14, 2025.
North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023
Avalanche danger eases, but heavy snow is falling in the North Cascades.
Comments / 0