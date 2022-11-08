Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits
Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
TechCrunch
These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool
One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Double contract success for engineering company￼
AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
protocol.com
Enterprises are driving productivity through an unlikely source: Security and compliance
COVID didn’t really bring new secular technology trends. Instead, the pandemic sped up the progress of changes that were already starting to be made. Businesses reimagined their digital processes. Cloud adoption increased. And security concerns became a higher priority. Each of these changes brings new risks, but the right processes and technology offer businesses significant positive benefits.
Market-Defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Jim Davies, the former Gartner analyst who helped define and nurture the market segments for workforce optimization (WFO), workforce engagement management (WEM), and voice of the customer (VoC) solutions has joined Calabrio, the workforce performance company, as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005229/en/ Market-defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
How To Optimize Investments in Tech as a Small and Mid-sized Business
As an SME, it's important to make the most of your investments in technology.
theindustry.fashion
Castore opens huge new distribution centre with advanced technology
Premium British sportswear brand Castore has opened a new 125,000 sq ft automated distribution centre in the North West, which features advanced technology to boost the brand’s continued growth. The modern fully integrated warehouse facility, which is generating 150 new jobs in the region, features advanced robotic technology facilitating...
NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005813/en/ NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs
BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...
Comments / 0