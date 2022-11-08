ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ingram Micro Now Offering “SIM to Cloud Solutions” at Scale for Channel Partners in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- INGRAM MICRO ONE – Ingram Micro Inc. today announced a new B2B, go-to-market relationship with T-Mobile designed to increase adoption of “SIM to Cloud Solutions” with the IT channel and across the nation’s fast-growing and future-focused small to mid-size businesses and enterprises. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005814/en/ “Executing against Ingram Micro’s stated SIM to Cloud strategy, we are excited to welcome T-Mobile and further enable our channel partners to capitalize on their existing datacenter and cloud expertise and create, market, sell and support new 5G business and service opportunities that businesses of all sizes are hungry for and need.” - Jeff Yelton, vice president and general manager, Infrastructure and Specialty Technologies, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
thepennyhoarder.com

Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits

Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
TechCrunch

These folks are working to bring more diversity to the venture LP investing pool

One of the reasons that LPs aren’t more diverse is likely due to the fact that the VC firms themselves typically aren’t. If the partners at investment firms are seeking limited partners, they are probably going to reach out to their own networks, and that tends to be people who look like them and run in the same circles. Since the vast majority of VC partners are white and male, it’s a hard pattern to break. In fact, it takes a concerted effort to get people involved who have been left out of deals in the past.
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, along with Footprint Project today announced their work to develop and deploy mobile, cloud-connected microgrids for disaster relief was named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 which features “200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.” This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005967/en/ Schneider Electric Named to TIME’s List of Best Inventions of 2022 for its Collaboration with Footprint Project to Deliver Microgrids for Disaster Relief (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
csengineermag.com

Double contract success for engineering company￼

AN INDEPENDENT engineering firm is celebrating winning two major nuclear contracts. Cumbria-based Forth has secured two separate contracts to carry out work on behalf of governmental nuclear decommissioning company Magnox. The team at Forth has successfully tendered to design, manufacture and provide waste retrieval solutions in Magnox wet vaults at...
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
foodlogistics.com

Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry

The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
thefastmode.com

Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity

IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
protocol.com

Enterprises are driving productivity through an unlikely source: Security and compliance

COVID didn’t really bring new secular technology trends. Instead, the pandemic sped up the progress of changes that were already starting to be made. Businesses reimagined their digital processes. Cloud adoption increased. And security concerns became a higher priority. Each of these changes brings new risks, but the right processes and technology offer businesses significant positive benefits.
The Associated Press

Market-Defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Jim Davies, the former Gartner analyst who helped define and nurture the market segments for workforce optimization (WFO), workforce engagement management (WEM), and voice of the customer (VoC) solutions has joined Calabrio, the workforce performance company, as Chief Experience Officer (CXO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005229/en/ Market-defining Gartner Analyst Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
theindustry.fashion

Castore opens huge new distribution centre with advanced technology

Premium British sportswear brand Castore has opened a new 125,000 sq ft automated distribution centre in the North West, which features advanced technology to boost the brand’s continued growth. The modern fully integrated warehouse facility, which is generating 150 new jobs in the region, features advanced robotic technology facilitating...
The Associated Press

NTT DOCOMO and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Adoption of Web3

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- NTT DOCOMO and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005813/en/ NTT DOCOMO and Accenture are collaborating to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3 for addressing social issues. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
VIRGINIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

BankiFi, MX to Enable Account Connectivity for Financial Institutions Serving SMBs

BankiFi, a provider of embedded banking solutions, has partnered with MX Technologies, Inc., a key player focused on open finance, “to enable secure data sharing and account connectivity for businesses using BankiFi’s platform.”. Through this collaboration, financial institutions will be able “to leverage MX’s open finance APIs to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy