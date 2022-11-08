ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
The Independent

When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
HAWAII STATE
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Rolling Stone

‘A Shitstorm’: Astrologers Say Election Day’s Blood Moon Eclipse Spells Chaos

Before dawn on Election Day, the full moon will appear drenched in blood. Our satellite will begin transitioning behind the Earth’s penumbra at exactly two minutes past midnight Pacific Time on November 8th, according to NASA, and remain fully obscured — cast in an ominous sanguine hue — from 5:17 until 6:42 a.m. Eastern. It’s the last total lunar eclipse for three years. The whole thing sounds like the setting for a particularly deranged Q drop, so we sought some reassurance from the experts: astrologers. Unfortunately, the astrologers didn’t have much reassurance to offer. “Nobody asked me, but I would...
Maya Devi

Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it

The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Ingram Atkinson

Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?

Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
The Saginaw News

A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001

We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed

Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
The List

How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio

For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire

NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

