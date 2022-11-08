Read full article on original website
What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?
The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will turn the moon a blood-red hue on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system
Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
When and how to watch Tuesday’s total lunar eclipse
A total lunar eclipse will turn the Moon red for some observers on Tuesday 8 November, the last chance to catch such an eclipse until 2025.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes behind the Earth with respect to the Sun, passing through our planet’s shadow. A lunar eclipse is considered a total eclipse when the Moon passes through the deepest part of Earth’s shadow, the umbra, dimming the Moon’s light and shading it red as the only light reaching the lunar surface is filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.The 8 November lunar eclipse will appear total for observers in Asia,...
Supernova That Just Hit Earth Was Unlike Anything Astronomers Had Ever Seen
An enormous gamma-ray burst from a dying star was the most powerful recorded, scientists have said.
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
‘A Shitstorm’: Astrologers Say Election Day’s Blood Moon Eclipse Spells Chaos
Before dawn on Election Day, the full moon will appear drenched in blood. Our satellite will begin transitioning behind the Earth’s penumbra at exactly two minutes past midnight Pacific Time on November 8th, according to NASA, and remain fully obscured — cast in an ominous sanguine hue — from 5:17 until 6:42 a.m. Eastern. It’s the last total lunar eclipse for three years. The whole thing sounds like the setting for a particularly deranged Q drop, so we sought some reassurance from the experts: astrologers. Unfortunately, the astrologers didn’t have much reassurance to offer. “Nobody asked me, but I would...
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
Scientists rediscovered 'Gate to Hell' that kills anything that goes near it
The deadly ancient Roman “Gate to Hell” cave, which instantly kills humans and animals, still exists today. The cave is situated in Hierapolis city in Turkey. During the old days, the cave was a place to sacrifice animals for Gods, and in some cases, convicts or traitors with no fear. It’s believed that a smoke or dark mist comes directly from hell and wraps around the animal and slowly kills it. The mist was so powerful that birds flying over it would drop dead.
First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA
The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Total lunar eclipse: how to take a good photograph of the November 2022 full blood moon with a phone or camera
With a total lunar eclipse and the November 2022 full bloodmoon, also known as a beaver moon, on Tuesday night, many people will pull out their mobile phones to try and get an Instagram-worthy photograph, but unfortunately getting a great photo of the moon is really challenging. Two reasons: it...
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
10 stunning images of the lunar eclipse known as the Beaver Blood Moon eclipse
On Tuesday, before Election Day in the United States, there was an unbelievable spectacle people could see around the world: A lunar eclipse. Here in the U.S., it was the first Election Day eclipse ever, and we’ll get the next one in … 372 years. It was also...
A Triple Dip La Niña winter is coming, like 1976 and 2001
We have a winter situation coming that only compares to two other winters. Let’s look at what those two winters brought Michigan. A La Niña is ongoing now and is expected to continue through this winter. A La Niña is when the equatorial Pacific Ocean water turns colder than normal. The large area of colder water stretching across the Pacific Ocean usually creates a particular storm track and temperature pattern across the U.S.
'Potentially dangerous' asteroid nearing Earth is increasing in speed
Another replay of Armageddon? The earth isn't the only celestial body in space, although a large planet it is still surrounded by many celestial elements that might potentially bring harm to it. One such space element is the asteroid Phaethon which, according to scientists, might become a threat to our planet in future.
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
How The November 8 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse Will Affect You If You're A Scorpio
For those who follow astrology, it is generally understood that full moons are a time of heightened energy, when the energies that have been building since the new moon reach their culmination and intentions set earlier in the month come to fruition (via Elite Daily). It is a time of big emotions, significant release, and harvest, making it the center of both urban legends and ancient folklore.
NASA Confirms Mission To Explore Asteroid That Could Make Everyone on Earth a Billionaire
NASA has confirmed it’s launching a mission next year to explore an asteroid worth a whopping $10,000 quadrillionImage by Alexander Antropov from Pixabay. NASA has stated that it would deploy a mission to investigate an asteroid worth a staggering $10,000 quadrillion in 2019. This amount is sufficient to hypothetically make every person on Earth a millionaire. The Psyche mission's survey is focused on the 140-mile-wide asteroid that orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. The metal-rich Psyche asteroid "appears to resemble the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet," according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
