ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
macaronikid.com

Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village

Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

The Nation’s Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree To Be Lit November 10

On November 10, the nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree will once again light up the Galleria Dallas. The iconic tree has been a staple at the mall since 1984. Impressive is an understatement – the massive 95-foot evergreen tree is topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star, 450,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 colored ball ornaments. The tree will officially be lit during grand tree lightings, which will occur on November 25 at noon and again on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started

Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
DALLAS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.

This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
ARLINGTON, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas

Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

7 Cool Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Deadmau5, World Food Championships, and Lone Star Film Festival

From holiday-ready musicals to a Texas film festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This annual food festival returns to Fair Park for its 10th anniversary this week. Featuring over 1,500 chefs and home cooks from around the world, chefs will participate in ten categories for $300,000 in prizes — bacon, barbecue, burger, dessert, rice/noodle, sandwich, seafood, soup, steak, and vegetarian. Tickets are available for general admission (including tasting experiences like BBQ Ranch, live chef demos, and more), or VIP.
FORT WORTH, TX
pmq.com

Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area

The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy