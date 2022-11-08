Read full article on original website
macaronikid.com
Enchant, The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village
Is coming back to Dallas at at Fair Park with a new entrance close to parking! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open November 25 through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - The Mischievous Elf. Guests will stroll...
The Nation’s Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree To Be Lit November 10
On November 10, the nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree will once again light up the Galleria Dallas. The iconic tree has been a staple at the mall since 1984. Impressive is an understatement – the massive 95-foot evergreen tree is topped by a 100-pound, 10-foot LED star, 450,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 colored ball ornaments. The tree will officially be lit during grand tree lightings, which will occur on November 25 at noon and again on Saturday, November 26 at 6 p.m.
Texas Ranch With Bar, Dance Floor, 2 Custom Homes Heads To Auction
The ranch has beautiful river views.
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
papercitymag.com
Rare Baby Gorilla Born at Fort Worth Zoo — and the Party’s Just Getting Started
Fort Worth Zoo's newest animal is a Western lowland gorilla. The Fort Worth Zoo was founded in 1909. Only one lion, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock, two bear cubs, and a few rabbits were on display when it first opened. The zoo continued to grow over the intervening years ― managed by the City of Fort Worth up until 1991. That’s when the Fort Worth Zoological Association (FWZA) took the reins and over the past 30 years, the North Texas zoo has become an award-winning research and conservation hub. It’s a showplace on par with the best zoos in the country, if not the world.
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
What you need to know about rainy & cold weather during North Texas weekend & next work week
While it may be warm on Thursday, Friday and the weekend will prove to be quite different around the North Texas region as some cold weather and rain are in the forecast.
Dallas coffee shop one of the best & coolest in the Lone Star State: report
When you're searching for a new go-to coffee shop what do you value outside of course the quality of the shop's drinks? Is it customer service, maybe the aesthetic, or just maybe the shop's cool factor?
havingfuninthetexassun.com
The Light Park’s Synchronized Light Show Will Ruin All Other Holiday Shows for You.
This is our 3rd year to go see The Light Park, and it’s even bigger and better than ever! I absolutely love the fun, synchronized lights that “sing” to the music, and this year they even have concessions stand, all from the convenience of your car! You’ll go down row after row of Christmas Lights, all synchronized to the song on your car radio! It’s so wonderful!
Holly Jolly! Look Inside The Largest Christmas Decoration Store In Texas
Let me get this out of the way: Bah-Humbug. I know there's a lot of you that want to skip IMMEDIATELY to cranking up "All I Want For Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey at ignorant levels as soon as Halloween ends but there's a bunch of us who rather get through turkey day done first. But alas, this article isn't for the rest of us, this is for the Holly Jollies ready to get Christmas started.
Mendocino Farms opening 5th North Texas location in Preston Hollow
The location will open on Nov. 22 and will be officially located at 10720 Preston Rd. Suite 1100.
papercitymag.com
7 Cool Things To Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend — Deadmau5, World Food Championships, and Lone Star Film Festival
From holiday-ready musicals to a Texas film festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This annual food festival returns to Fair Park for its 10th anniversary this week. Featuring over 1,500 chefs and home cooks from around the world, chefs will participate in ten categories for $300,000 in prizes — bacon, barbecue, burger, dessert, rice/noodle, sandwich, seafood, soup, steak, and vegetarian. Tickets are available for general admission (including tasting experiences like BBQ Ranch, live chef demos, and more), or VIP.
pmq.com
Texas-Style Pizza on the Rise in Dallas/Fort Worth Area
The owner of Sauce’d Pizza and BYOB credits his dad for inventing Texas-style pizza, which is “like putting a crispy garlic breadstick at the top of a slice.”. Sauce’d now has two locations in the Dallas area and is opening a third store in Fort Worth. Various...
papercitymag.com
Dallas’ Designer High-Rise Is No Ordinary Tower — Bleu Ciel Unveils Special Interior Designer-Imagined Model Homes
Welcome to Bleu Ciel, a true designer home in the sky, right where everyone wants to be in Dallas. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. When it comes to luxury in the sky or the “ciel” (the French word for sky) , there is...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
Our Accidental Visit To The National Videogame Museum in Frisco, TX
There are many reasons why people travel. Some want to see well-known landmarks like the Grand Canyon or the Eiffel Tower. But others travel to visit friends and family. We’ve done both and think it’s worthwhile to split your travels between the two. Our trip to Dallas was...
Tickets on sale for Cirque du Soleil 2023: Here’s when it’s coming to North Texas
This production will bring the passion for acting and the grace of acrobatics to a head as the audience will be plunged into the world between heaven and earth.
New to North Texas? At this restaurant, they take care of your dog while you relax and eat
Alright if you're at work all day and then you want to head out at night, you might feel a little guilty about leaving the pet behind. Well, luckily for you, there is a place in North Texas where you can still take man's best friend.
LongHorn Steakhouse Planned for Weatherford
Expertly crafted steaks and more could be available to diners in the summer of 2023.
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant To Open First Texas Location, But Where?
Texas, prepare yourself. Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is set to open its first franchise location in the state by the end of 2022 or early 2023. Texans will soon be munching sandwiches, dipping tenders, and sipping shakes at one of Shaq's new dining establishments. The NBA Hall of Famer plans to populate the Lone Star State with around 50 locations.
