LHS to Host Financial Aid Night
LIberal High School will be hosting a Family Financial Aid Night for Parents and Seniors. Ms. Morales and Financial Aid advisers from Seward County Community College will be available to help walk parents and students through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), different types of financial aid and local scholarships. The event will take place November 16th in Room 113 from 3:30 – 5:30 pm.
Holiday Home and Fun Show This Weekend
Admission is free for this weekend’s Holiday Home and Fun Show. There are over 88 vendors this year presenting ideas regarding home improvement, siding, counter tops, cabinets, clothing, health and beauty, accessories for the home and self, gift giving and more. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Seward County Activity Center and is free to come in and browse. Saturday’s show runs from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday’s hours at noon to 4 PM. Santa will be at the Home Show for photo opportunities on Saturday 11-1 and 3-5. On Sunday from 12-2.
KDOT Meeting on Regional Projects Set for Tonight
The public is invited to attend a meeting on U.S. 54 expansion in Seward County and other regional projects on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seward County Activity Center, 810 Stadium Avenue, in Liberal. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting the event. KDOT...
Seward County Commission Approves Sale of Fire Truck to the City of Liberal
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Monday evening and approved the sale of the 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine with no loose equipment to the Liberal Fire Department for the amount of $20,000.00. The 1992 Spartan 3D Fire Engine is no longer in service with the County Department.
Chris K McDaniel
Chris K McDaniel, 69, of Liberal, passed away on Tuesday November 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 25, 1952 to Howard and Stella (Atterbery) McDaniel at Great Bend, KS. On November 6, 1976 he married Mary Ramona “Mona” Casaus at Liberal, KS. On August...
Watermelon wins Kids Voting Eelection
The kids have spoken and watermelon was the clear winner in the election on Tuesday at the Liberal election site. The Liberal Area Coalition for Families had a Kids Voting site at the Seward County election site at the Activity Center in Liberal and 96 votes were cast. “Watermelon was...
Evelyn Elaine Batt
Evelyn Elaine Batt, formerly of Liberal, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 8, 2022, at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, at the age of 73. She was born on October 5, 1949, to Willard and Helen Downing of Liberal, Kansas. Evelyn grew up in Liberal and...
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander
Wanda May (Durham) Alexander, 85 years old, of Satanta, Kansas passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, Kansas. Wanda was born to Louis and Bertie (Thornton) Durham on May 18, 1937, in Cedaredge, Colorado. The family moved to Satanta, Kansas when Wanda was 3 years old.
Sutherland-Abbott Wins District 4 Race
With the Unofficial Election Results in, Tammy Sutherland-Abbott has won the County Commission District 4 race over Independent Ken Thompson 315-299. The official results won’t be finalized until after the canvassing. In District 2 and District 3 Presephoni Fuller and Scott Carr both were unopposed as no Democrats or Independent candidates filed in those Districts.
Saints Grind Out a Win in Trinidad
With the fans in Trinidad’s Scott Gym seemingly caving in on them, the Seward County Saints took an 81-77 decision Tuesday night. Seward gained a team building road win against a program which won their region last year. The Saints played smothering defense in the first half in building...
