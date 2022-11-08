Admission is free for this weekend’s Holiday Home and Fun Show. There are over 88 vendors this year presenting ideas regarding home improvement, siding, counter tops, cabinets, clothing, health and beauty, accessories for the home and self, gift giving and more. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Seward County Activity Center and is free to come in and browse. Saturday’s show runs from 10 AM to 6 PM and Sunday’s hours at noon to 4 PM. Santa will be at the Home Show for photo opportunities on Saturday 11-1 and 3-5. On Sunday from 12-2.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO