Dallas, TX

NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Frontrunner Emerges In Pursuit For Free Agent

Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.
Yardbarker

Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?

As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Cowboy’s Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train

Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
DALLAS, TX

