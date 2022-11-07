Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Frontrunner Emerges In Pursuit For Free Agent
Speculation certainly has picked up on NFL free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are paying attention to the flurry of reports. Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI in mid-February, is expected to be cleared medically by the end of the week, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday. Glazer shared that Beckham will not have any limitations, and he believes it could turn into a “bidding war” for OBJ’s services, specifically among the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo also reported Beckham is “firmly” on the Cowboys’ radar.
Odell Beckham Jr. Fit vs. CeeDee Lamb as Cowboys No. 1 WR?
CeeDee Lamb was thrust into the top receiver role with Amari Cooper's departure, and according to Cowboys boss Jerry Jones is deserving of the WR1 title. ... even as Odell Beckham Jr. talk hogs the spotlight.
Jerry Jones says ‘Cowboys star’ on Odell Beckham Jr’s helmet could look good
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could look good with the "Cowboys star" on his helmet.
Yardbarker
Should the Dallas Cowboys Sign Odell Beckham Jr?
As the NFL trade deadline passed on November 1st, the Dallas Cowboys did not trade for a receiver. There were many reports over the past week about the Cowboys trying to trade for Houston Texans’ Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy. But they could not get a deal done with either team.
WFAA
'We want OBJ': Dallas Cowboys stars make their pitch for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.
FRISCO, Texas — "We want OBJ." Well, you can't get much clearer than that. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has become the latest member to publicly show interest in the team acquiring free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr., who is expected to soon make his...
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Cowboy’s Dak Prescott hops on Odell Beckham Jr. train
Another day, another Cowboy trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to Dallas. The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about their interest in the wide receiver, and now quarterback Dak Prescott has joined the conversation. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Todd Archer tweeted Thursday:. Dak...
