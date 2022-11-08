The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO