Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve
The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
Tri-City Herald
Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
Tri-City Herald
Geno Smith doing what Russell Wilson didn’t: Wear Seahawks plays on his wrist. It works
Here’s another reason Geno Smith has been so good, so efficient, so smooth leading the first-place Seahawks: fashion. Yes, what he wears during games matters. Just ask his coach. The day after Smith’s near-flawless finish sparked Seattle’s come-from-behind win at Arizona on Sunday, the 6-3 team’s fourth consecutive victory,...
Five Thoughts: What Matters for Steelers in Second Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn't over, even if it's gloom.
Yardbarker
Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report documented some improvements on Thursday as things pertain to the defensive side of the ball. LB Troy Reeder (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday. OLB Chris Rumph (knee) was limited in practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7.
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Tri-City Herald
Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Full Participants
The Indianapolis Colts are trending in the right direction, health-wise, for their matchup this Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders. Six players — all considered starters at some point this year — were upgraded to full participation status, giving new interim head coach Jeff Saturday added firepower for his coaching debut.
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings
The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
Tri-City Herald
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
Tri-City Herald
Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Jackson Back, Injury Update, Stopping Chubb, and More
Austin Jackson's long road back from took a positive step when he returned to practice Thursday, though it's unknown when he'll be ready for game action and where he'll line up when that happens. "I’m really excited to be back out there doing my job," Jackson said after practice Thursday....
Tri-City Herald
Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022
Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
PHILADELPHIA – There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors
The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volumeon Sunday, the...
Comments / 0