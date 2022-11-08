ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?

The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers vs Bengals Week 11 Matchup Rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Chargers at 49ers Week 10 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers injury report documented some improvements on Thursday as things pertain to the defensive side of the ball. LB Troy Reeder (ankle) and LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) were upgraded to full participants in practice after being limited yesterday. OLB Chris Rumph (knee) was limited in practice for the first time since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7.
Tri-City Herald

Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts are trending in the right direction, health-wise, for their matchup this Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders. Six players — all considered starters at some point this year — were upgraded to full participation status, giving new interim head coach Jeff Saturday added firepower for his coaching debut.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings

The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’

Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a plethora of offensive inconsistencies throughout the 2022 season. Some of that can be attributed to injuries to key players such as Ryan Jensen, Julio Jones, and Cameron Brate, among others. Other aspects include the worst running game in the NFL and the unexpected retirement of Rob Gronkowski prior to the preseason.
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw Continues to Play at an All-Pro Level in 2022

Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a breakout game back in Week 3 against the Lions, dominating in the running game and in pass protection. He followed that up with another great performance the following week. And another. And another. And another. Darrisaw is putting together elite game after...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

PHILADELPHIA – There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors

The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months. In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volumeon Sunday, the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy