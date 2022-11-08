ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

One dead and one injured in Southwest Memphis

By Stuart Rucker, Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASG9F_0j38Hjed00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead in the driveway of a home and another injured.

Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to Methodist South for treatment.

Police have not released names of victims or any suspects, and have not said what led to the shooting.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWqqU_0j38Hjed00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zmssq_0j38Hjed00

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man shot to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening. The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after woman fatally shot at Whitehaven apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a woman was killed at a Whitehaven apartment complex. Courtavious Sanders and Jamie Weaver are both facing murder and attempted murder charges. The shooting happened Monday, September 26, at the Bent Tree Apartments on Briarpark Drive. Memphis Police say a woman was taken to the hospital, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing man found dead in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a missing man was found dead in Southeast Memphis last week. According to Memphis Police, officers found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Neavery Anderson, at the intersection of Outland Road and Hungerford Road on November 3 at 10:44 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A Silver Alert […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting at Oakhaven convenience store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed during a shooting in Oakhaven Monday night. Police responded to the shooting just before 10 p.m. outside a shopping center at 4635 Tchulahoma near Shelby Drive. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect allegedly shoots man sleeping on sidewalk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after being accused of shooting one person in North Memphis late Wednesday night. According to police reports, Timothy Finley shot the victim around 10:30 p.m. on Hamlin Plaza near Exchange Avenue. Witnesses say the victim was asleep on the sidewalk when Finley woke him up and fired […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit in North Memphis, one detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car in North Memphis Tuesday. According to Memphis Police, a man was struck in the 1600 block of North Hollywood Street. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition and one person has been detained. Police are investigating […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

13-year-old girl injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thirteen-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. It happened in the 4000 block of LeWeir around 5 a.m. Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She is expected to be okay. However, they’re still looking for the person responsible. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after crash on Hollywood and I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck Monday night and found a man dead. Police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash at Interstate 40 and Hollywood Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are now investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wreck on Wolf River near Riverdale causes delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Drivers are being met with delays after a wreck in Germantown Thursday. According to police, a car struck and damaged a utility pole on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale. Officers are on the scene. The westbound lanes on Wolf River are being diverted and drivers are advised to take an alternate route if […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Man arrested in shooting at Summer Ave. grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after Memphis police say he shot another man in the back in a Summer Avenue parking lot in September. Memphis Police say Frederick Delbridge is responsible for shooting a man in the back in the parking lot of Summer Grocery on Sept. 29. Court records say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects wanted after one injured in drive-by shooting: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for suspects after one person was injured in a drive-by shooting on October 30. According to Memphis Police, the victims were sitting inside a restaurant in the 4000 block of Lamar Avenue after 7 p.m. when a truck drove by and began shooting them. One person was shot and transported […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Man shot, killed in Hickory Hill; suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill Tuesday afternoon. Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester around 3:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the suspect took off in a light-colored vehicle. If you have any information, call […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi murder suspect captured by US Marshals in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy