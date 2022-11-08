One dead and one injured in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead in the driveway of a home and another injured.

Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to Methodist South for treatment.

Police have not released names of victims or any suspects, and have not said what led to the shooting.







WREG will update as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

