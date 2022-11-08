Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
With Enrolment Nearing, Adon Shuler Recaps Weekend Visit
It may have been difficult for Adon Shuler to see it that way on Friday night as his high school career came to an end (Irvington defeated 17-14 in playoff action). But once he arrived in South Bend the next day, where he’s set to enroll in roughly two months, he grew increasingly excited about his future.
How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
PODCAST: Penn State vs Maryland preview; breaking down the Terps
Penn State continues its Big Ten football schedule Saturday with a visit from Maryland. Ranked 14th in College Football Playoff rankings, the Nittany Lions opened November with a dominant victory at Indiana and are favored to finish this month at 10-2 with a quality case for New Year's Six bowl inclusion, but the Terps present a challenge and picked up a win upon their last trip to Beaver Stadium (2020).
No. 14 Penn State football vs. Maryland expert score predictions from Lions247
These are the Lions247 expert predictions for the Penn State-Maryland game. The No. 14 Nittany Lions (7-2, 4-2) take on the unranked Terrapins (6-3, 3-3) at Beaver Stadium Saturday, a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
In opener, Minnesota barely holds off Western Michigan
Dawson Garcia scored 23 points to lead Minnesota to a 61-60 win over visiting Western Michigan in the season opener
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0