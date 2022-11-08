ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sierra Sun

Outside acquires local startup Stomp Sessions

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee’s Ryan Williams has come full circle. The co-founder of local startup, Stomp Sessions, announced the company has been acquired by Outside Interactive, Inc. — the same brand that featured him in its Warren Miller movies in the 90s. “It’s just the perfect match...
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Granlibakken Tahoe opening sled hill this weekend

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Granlibakken Tahoe is opening its historic hill for weekend sledding beginning Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Weekend sledding opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Tickets include sled rental, right at the Granlibakken Ski Hut. There is complimentary parking, so bring family and friends to experience the fun.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Sierra Sun

‘She’s a fighter’: Carrillo goes from Truckee to D.C.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Marlenne Carrillo still remembers being told to put the bag of Oreo cookies back on the grocery store shelf. “Something as simple as Oreos,” she said. “We couldn’t even buy that because we didn’t have enough money for groceries. I just remember being upset.”
TRUCKEE, CA
Sierra Sun

Wolverines sink Pirates to reach state championship game

The Truckee football team punched their ticket to the Class 3A state championship game, dominating Moapa Valley in Saturday’s semifinals on the way to a 35-7 victory. With a light snow falling at times and a raucous home crowd behind them, the Wolverines knocked off the defending state champion Pirates and ended the program’s 26-game winning streak.
TRUCKEE, CA

