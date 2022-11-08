Read full article on original website
Outside acquires local startup Stomp Sessions
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee’s Ryan Williams has come full circle. The co-founder of local startup, Stomp Sessions, announced the company has been acquired by Outside Interactive, Inc. — the same brand that featured him in its Warren Miller movies in the 90s. “It’s just the perfect match...
Granlibakken Tahoe opening sled hill this weekend
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Granlibakken Tahoe is opening its historic hill for weekend sledding beginning Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12-13. Weekend sledding opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Tickets include sled rental, right at the Granlibakken Ski Hut. There is complimentary parking, so bring family and friends to experience the fun.
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees in...
‘She’s a fighter’: Carrillo goes from Truckee to D.C.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Marlenne Carrillo still remembers being told to put the bag of Oreo cookies back on the grocery store shelf. “Something as simple as Oreos,” she said. “We couldn’t even buy that because we didn’t have enough money for groceries. I just remember being upset.”
Wolverines sink Pirates to reach state championship game
The Truckee football team punched their ticket to the Class 3A state championship game, dominating Moapa Valley in Saturday’s semifinals on the way to a 35-7 victory. With a light snow falling at times and a raucous home crowd behind them, the Wolverines knocked off the defending state champion Pirates and ended the program’s 26-game winning streak.
