SignalsAZ
Fain Signature Group Invites You to a Very Special Prescott Valley Christmas Tree Lighting
You’re invited to the Fain Signature Group’s official Christmas tree lighting event on the Plaza on Saturday, December 10th starting at 6:00 pm. Celebrate the holidays and bring tidings as the new tree is officially lit for the season!. The Bradshaw Mountain High School Band will welcome you...
SignalsAZ
October PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics
Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the October home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
SignalsAZ
Arizona Teachers Receive $1 Million Through Fiesta Bowl Charities
Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers–including six Yavapai County teachers– with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP. The wishes were spread...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley: Public Water Outage on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
General Locations: The planned construction for the Florentine Road Improvement Project will temporarily affect water service. The area affected will be properties on Majesty Dr., Constance Dr. and on Corrine Dr. at the intersections at Florentine Rd. Work is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9th and should be completed by 2:00PM. Depending on the weather, there is a possibility of another water outage for Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 10AM to 2:00PM. Notices were provided to the residents impacted by this outage and the potential Thursday outage.
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
SignalsAZ
Arizona’s Talking Glass Media Advertising Marketing Programs for 23′ Released
Talking Glass Media recently published its advertising and marketing Media Kit for 2023. Based in the Town Center of downtown Prescott Valley, AZ., Talking Glass Media (TGM) owns and operates web, streaming, print, direct mail and outdoor media platforms which generate more than 25 million impressions annually throughout Arizona and the southwestern United States. The multimedia organization was launched in 2017 by the Fain Signature Group and is home to central Arizona’s #1 ranking good news and events website Signals A Z.com, the CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network, TG Magazine, THE Studios audio – video – graphics production shop, the Prescott Valley Recreation and Events Guide, Humboldt Unified School District’s Bear Nation, Prescott Unified School District’s Badger Nation, Chino Valley School District’s Cougar Country and downtown’s only two digital billboards located on HWY 69 and Glassford Hill Road in front of the Findlay Toyota Center.
theprescotttimes.com
Starting on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10am, Embry-Riddle’s Air Force ROTC Det 028 Honor Corps members will provide a 24-hour vigil at the Veterans of All Wars Memorial at the Courthouse Square in downtown Prescott, AZ, across from Whiskey Row on Montezuma St. The vigil can be viewed on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/980080080015239/
SignalsAZ
MITER Foundation Raises a Record $2.3 Million at Annual Golf Outings
The MITER Foundation™, the charitable arm of MITER Brands™, MI Windows and Doors, and Milgard Windows and Doors, raised a record $2.3 million at its annual golf outings in Pennsylvania and Arizona, beating last year’s total of $2.2 million. These golf events are the primary fundraising activity...
journalaz.com
2022 General Election results
General Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 100%. Registered Voters: 166,052. Ballots Cast: 101,597. Voter Turnout: 61.18%. Coconino County. Precincts...
knau.org
Daggett leads in Flagstaff mayoral race; other local races
Local election results are still rolling in, but initial numbers show Becky Daggett leading incumbent Paul Deasy in Flagstaff’s mayoral race by nearly 20%. That’s with 99% of precincts in Coconino County reporting. Austin Aslan is in front with Lori Matthews solidly in second in Flagstaff’s City Council...
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
SignalsAZ
Sedona Parks and Rec Begins New Youth Sports Program
From now until Jan. 11, 2023, Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites Sedona’s youth to sign up for a new sports program with Beginners Edge Sports Training, or B.E.S.T. For the first season of B.E.S.T. winter sports, there will be four programs offered: a Basketball Clinic, Soccer Clinic,...
theprescotttimes.com
Your New Mayor Update, November 7, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. In the 1 PM Study Session, Council will hear a presentation from staff regarding Destination Accessibility Enchroma Color Blind glasses. Did you know that 1 in 12 men are color blind? 1 in 200 women are also color blind. This is an opportunity to ensure that everyone can see Prescott, with it’s exceptional beauty, in full color.
SignalsAZ
STYX Coming to Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley
If you missed Styx’s sold-out shows last year, now’s your chance to grab tickets. Styx returns to Findlay Toyota Center on Sunday, February 19th at 7 pm, presented by Danny Zelisko Presents. Tickets go on sale next Monday, November 21st at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. A new era...
Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent
Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest.
SignalsAZ
Share Your “Junior Bonner” Story at the Sharlot Hall Museum
In the summer of 1971, the city of Prescott became the setting of and an important character in the Steve McQueen film Junior Bonner. On Saturday, November 12, the Sharlot Hall Museum will host “Moments with Junior Bonner”, a story-gathering event focused on collecting and recording community stories about that special summer and the movie that it produced. Whether you were an extra in the film, summoned up the courage to ask for someone’s autograph, or saw the action unfold at that year’s Frontier Days Parade, we want to hear your story. Mini-interviews will be recorded with attendees and added to the Museum’s archival collection.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides Monthly PFAS Test Results
Since the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) identified PFAS chemicals, including PFOS and PFOA, in city potable water wells in July 2022, the City of Prescott has made, and continues to make, operational changes to the city’s potable water system to ensure that Prescott water customers receive adequate supplies of safe, clean drinking water. In order to accomplish this objective, city staff have taken monthly samples of all potable water supply wells and sent them to a certified laboratory for testing of PFOS and PFOA. The latest test results, as well as average values since we began monthly testing, are shown below.
SignalsAZ
Polk Announces Retirement as Yavapai County Attorney
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has announced her retirement, effective December 31, 2022. “It has been an incredible honor to serve as the elected Yavapai County Attorney for the last 22 years, and the seven years prior as a deputy Yavapai County Attorney,” said Polk. “I am looking forward to the next phase of my life that will allow me more time with family, and the opportunity to volunteer more in my community and pursue my recreational interests.”
SignalsAZ
Plan for Daytime Lane Restriction on Northbound State Route 69 in Mayer for Guardrail Repairs
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
flagscanner.com
House Fire in Flagstaff Monday Morning. Photos attached
Early this morning, the Flagstaff Fire Department responded to a structure fire on S. Fountaine Street. Initial reports stated smoke and flames were showing from the front of the building. Battalion 1 quickly upgraded the incident to a first alarm. Engine 2 was the first unit on scene and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the first and second stories of the house. The crew made an aggressive attack from the exterior before making their way inside where the fire had extended. A primary search of the building was completed, and it was found that all occupants had safely evacuated. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control and remained on scene for several hours. The damage cost is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.
