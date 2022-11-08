When looking back at some of the most infamous moments in pro wrestling history, "The Montreal Screwjob" easily stands out among fans ranking their most memorable. For those unfamiliar, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was on his way out of WWE, making the leap to WCW. However, even with his exit, he was adamant that he would not lose the WWE Championship in his home country of Canada to Shawn Michaels in his final match before departing. As the story goes, Vince McMahon then took matters into his own hands at the 1997 Survivor Series. Michaels locked Hart in his own signature Sharpshooter submission maneuver at which point McMahon demanded referee Earl Hebner to call for the bell and award Michaels the victory.

