WBB: Tigers Overcome Adversity, Escape Clash With South Alabama
Auburn women's hoops were without Romi Levy, Precious Johnson and head coach Johnnie Harris in their matchup with in-state foe South Alabama. The Tigers didn't blink.
Wilson Powers Jayhawks to Dominant Victory Over Bison 82-59
The junior just missed his second straight double-double, pacing Kansas against North Dakota State on Thursday night
Taryn Terrell Retires From Pro Wrestling
Taryn Terrell is hanging up her boots, announcing her retirement from professional wrestling on Wednesday. Tarrell posted to her Instagram account today to announce that she was retiring from the business after a return that began last year and included a run with the NWA that ends with her retirement.
Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mylo
On the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest independent wrestling talents around today, Mylo. In this interview, you will read about her start in professional wrestling, working on the independent scene, working with AEW, and more.
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
Very Famous Person At Hornets-Heat Game
J. Cole was in an attendance at Thursday’s game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.
Former WWE Star Says Relationship With Bret Hart Stopped His Push
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks his push in the company was put on hold after the Montreal Screwjob due to his friendship with Bret Hart. Ken Shamrock enjoyed a successful run in WWE during the Attitude Era winning the Intercontinental Title as well as the WWE Tag Team Championship and the 1998 King of the Ring. But many fans believe the crossover MMA star could have achieved even more.
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Philadelphia 76ers 104-95
Summary, stats, and highlights from the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.
eWn Exclusive: The Wrestling Club’s Victor Perry Speaks Out
Recently, we were fortunate to sit down with Victor Perry, the founder of The Wrestling Club. For those who might not know, The Wrestling Club is an extracurricular program at the Kipp Amp Middle School in Brooklyn, NY. They’ve been visited by the likes of Sasha Banks, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland. They were also guests at NJPW’s Rumble on 44th Street show, courtesy of Rocky Romero.
Young helps Hawks pull away in 2nd half, beat 76ers 104-95
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela added 18 points with 20 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late in the third period to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95 on Thursday night. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 26 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double after missing three games with the flu. Young and Capela each had two baskets in Atlanta’s 12-0 run to close the third quarter. The Hawks led by only two points before taking an 80-66 advantage into the final period. Rookie A.J. Griffin’s 3-pointer early in the fourth extended Atlanta’s lead to 89-74.
WWE Star Written Off TV
Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring to face off against Natalya. Baszler managed to defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the action didn’t stop there. After the match Ronda Rousey got in the ring and encouraged Shayna Baszler to continue to...
New WWE Signings Revealed As Part Of New Performance Center Class
A new crop of recruits has made its way to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. WWE posted a video to its official YouTube channel. The new prospects stood before the "NXT" audience and are introduced one by one. The individuals that make up the group were recruited from a tryout that WWE held during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee. An athlete-heavy group, the crop adheres to WWE's new vision for talent recruitment, which saw the company move away from traditional independent wrestlers in favor of other athletes and entertainers.
WWE Expected to Revive Standalone King of the Ring Next Year, All Matches on the Same Night
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes is reporting that WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple is planning to revive King of the Ring as its own standalone event in 2023. Additionally, the plan would involve having the whole tournament in one night, similar to old-school King of the Ring tournaments in the 1980s.
WWE Planning “Craziness” For Survivor Series WarGames
How do you like your WarGames? Crazy? Then you might just be in luck with what WWE has planned for Survivor Series according to a new report. For the first time ever, WWE will be bringing the WarGames match to the main roster. It has been a part of the NXT brand since 2017 starting with just one match, but then it expanded to one men’s and women’s match at WarGames events starting in 2019. That’s what Triple H plans to do at Survivor Series as well.
Steve Austin Reflects On LeBron James Sitting Ringside At WWE Raw In 2003
LeBron James was a week into his NBA career when he attended WWE Raw with a flip phone. James was caught getting excited multiple times, specifically when Steve Austin was in the ring. Years later, LeBron wore a LeBron 3:16 shirt as an homage to Austin. Speaking to Complex, Austin...
Northwestern quarterback Taron Dickens will close out prep career with one more playoff run
MIAMI, Fla.- It’s been a storied high school football career for Miami Northwestern senior quarterback Taron ‘Tyger’ Dickens. From his freshman state championship season in leading the Bulls to the promise land against Orlando Jones to setting the new Miami-Dade County passing yardage mark at ...
Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return
Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
Tony Schiavone Hopes AEW Does More With This Recently Signed Talent
Making her All Elite Wrestling debut in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Renee Paquette made an incredible impact on night one, opening the show by introducing herself to the fans and taking on the on-screen role of backstage interviewer. Given her ties to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as his wife, Paquette going to AEW was a no-brainer and a move that can only be viewed as a home run by the company since the day she left WWE and Moxley joined AEW.
Bret Hart Reflects On The 'Day I Took Control Of My Destiny' In WWE
When looking back at some of the most infamous moments in pro wrestling history, "The Montreal Screwjob" easily stands out among fans ranking their most memorable. For those unfamiliar, Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was on his way out of WWE, making the leap to WCW. However, even with his exit, he was adamant that he would not lose the WWE Championship in his home country of Canada to Shawn Michaels in his final match before departing. As the story goes, Vince McMahon then took matters into his own hands at the 1997 Survivor Series. Michaels locked Hart in his own signature Sharpshooter submission maneuver at which point McMahon demanded referee Earl Hebner to call for the bell and award Michaels the victory.
Gene Snitsky Spotted At WWE Event
Gene Snitsky was back at a WWE event on Monday night, and this time he was on the other side of the ropes. Snitsky, who wrestled with the company from 2004 until 2008, shared a photo of himself and his wife Carolyn Snitsky in the crowd at WWE's taping of "Monday Night Raw" last night. "Like I never left!" Snitsky, now 52, wrote on Instagram alongside the photo.
