Sheboygan Falls, WI

WISN

Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade

A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
PASADENA, CA
seehafernews.com

Ticket Pre Sale Begins For Two Rivers/Catholic Memorial Playoff Game

Two Rivers High School Athletic Director Brian Gallagher has released ticket information regarding Friday night’s WIAA State semifinal football game at Slinger. The undefeated Raiders and unbeaten Crusaders of Catholic Memorial in Waukesha do-battle at 7:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Division-4 championship game in Madison. Gallagher...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Lettenberger Bowls Another Perfect Game

Manitowoc resident Mike Lettenberger has added to his amazing record of bowling perfect games. Lettenberger rolled another 300 game in the Rudy’s Industrial League in Two Rivers last night. According to league spokesman Neal Daffner, it was Mike’s 25th career 300. Lettenberger finished the night with a 681...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Today is Day Two Of Two Rivers Football Advance Ticket Sales

Here is another reminder that an advance ticket sale is going on today and again tomorrow at Two Rivers High School for the Raiders state semifinal football game Friday night. Raider fans can buy tickets for $7.00 in the attendance/athletic office today from 7:30 until 4:00 p.m. and tomorrow between the hours of 7:30 and noon.
seehafernews.com

Ships Florida Spring Training Fundraiser Friday Night

Local high school sports fans and community supporters can help out the Manitowoc Lincoln baseball team at its big fundraiser tomorrow night. Ships varsity baseball is hosting “An Evening Of Dueling Pianos Fun” at Knox’s Silver Valley, starting at 7:00 p.m. There will be raffles and food...
MANITOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Someone who stopped by the Interstate 43 Dino Stop Shell gas station in Green Bay recently is going to be very happy soon. While the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot remained untouched following Saturday’s drawing, five tickets sold in Wisconsin were said to be worth $50,000, and one was sold at that gas station in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay

The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates

On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
GREEN BAY, WI
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE

