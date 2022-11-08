Read full article on original website
Wisconsin band to march in Tournament of Roses Parade
A Wisconsin band, made up of eight schools in the central and western part of the state are preparing to head to the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. According to the tournament's website, The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band are one of 21 bands that will march in the parade on January 2nd, 2023.
seehafernews.com
Ticket Pre Sale Begins For Two Rivers/Catholic Memorial Playoff Game
Two Rivers High School Athletic Director Brian Gallagher has released ticket information regarding Friday night’s WIAA State semifinal football game at Slinger. The undefeated Raiders and unbeaten Crusaders of Catholic Memorial in Waukesha do-battle at 7:00 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Division-4 championship game in Madison. Gallagher...
seehafernews.com
Lettenberger Bowls Another Perfect Game
Manitowoc resident Mike Lettenberger has added to his amazing record of bowling perfect games. Lettenberger rolled another 300 game in the Rudy’s Industrial League in Two Rivers last night. According to league spokesman Neal Daffner, it was Mike’s 25th career 300. Lettenberger finished the night with a 681...
seehafernews.com
Today is Day Two Of Two Rivers Football Advance Ticket Sales
Here is another reminder that an advance ticket sale is going on today and again tomorrow at Two Rivers High School for the Raiders state semifinal football game Friday night. Raider fans can buy tickets for $7.00 in the attendance/athletic office today from 7:30 until 4:00 p.m. and tomorrow between the hours of 7:30 and noon.
seehafernews.com
Ships Florida Spring Training Fundraiser Friday Night
Local high school sports fans and community supporters can help out the Manitowoc Lincoln baseball team at its big fundraiser tomorrow night. Ships varsity baseball is hosting “An Evening Of Dueling Pianos Fun” at Knox’s Silver Valley, starting at 7:00 p.m. There will be raffles and food...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
Fox11online.com
Not quite a billionaire: Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Green Bay
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Gas Station Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket
Wednesday update: Major snowstorm, rainstorm impacts in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Snow totals over a foot are possible in parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota as the season's first winter storm barrels through the region over the next 72 hours, with the worst impacts from the snow and wind expected Thursday through Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service,...
onfocus.news
Saturday Powerball Included Five $50,000 Winning Tickets Sold in Wisconsin
seehafernews.com
Hearing Delayed for Teen Charged in Recent Fatal Crash in Green Bay
The hearing for a teenage girl charged in the recent fatal crash in Green Bay has been delayed. The unidentified 15-year-old girl was in Brown County Court for her preliminary hearing, but it was delayed as she seeks an attorney. She is accused of driving at a high rate of...
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Onalaska Kwik Trip Saturday
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement Candidates
On Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after his offense had negative yards in the first quarter in NFL Week 9. This was not a surprise. What was surprising was the person owner Jim Irsay decided to name as interim head coach. He called up former center Jeff Saturday to coach the team for the rest of the season. After the struggles this season, should the Green Bay Packers make a change at head coach? More importantly, should the Packers take a similar approach to the Colts?
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
Winter Is Coming, Wisconsin! Are You Prepared For The Cold?
It's the midwest! We've had a couple of cold snaps here & there followed by some warm weather that lulls us into a state of denial. We SHOULD know better. The fact is, we'll be cozying up to a warm fire before you know it. But, there's no need to...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Wisconsin
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Bryan Steil wins race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Rep. Bryan Steil is headed back to Washington, D.C., to represent Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race in Steil’s favor just before 11:30 p.m. Steil won with 55% over Democratic challenger Ann Roe at 44% and Charles Barman at 0.8% as of 11:30 p.m. “I am grateful for the continued support of the...
