Man sentenced to prison after buying guns for Mexican drug cartel

Fort Myers, FL - A Southwest Florida man's been sentenced to prison after he illegally bought guns for a Mexican drug cartel.

27-year-old Brown Dimas III, of Lehigh Acres, was sentenced to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty on August 4th.

Court officials say Dimas bought several rifles from gun stores in Fort Myers and Cape Coral for a Mexican drug cartel between November of 2018 and March of 2019.

Officials say Dimas confirmed on paperwork that he was purchasing the guns for himself, but investigators later discovered that he was buying the guns for the cartel in exchange for money.

After the guns were bought, Dimas would travel to Laredo, Texas, to give the guns to a cartel associate.