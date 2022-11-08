ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Huge fire races up 35-storey Dubai tower near Burj Khalifa

A massive fire blazed through a 35-storey high-rise building in Dubai next to the Burj Khalifa on Monday morning.Social media videos showed flames engulfing the high-rise, located next to the world’s tallest building.While the fire had been extinguished by dawn, the outer façade of the building could be seen covered with black char marks.In the Downtown area of Dubai, a massive fire broke out in a high-rise building.A high-rise building of Emaar, the largest developer in the Arab world, is on fire.#fire #dubai #emaar #building #arab #news #downtown #massive #highrise pic.twitter.com/2jK8nYXQy8— Amir Ali Nemati (@AmirAliNemati07) November 7, 2022"Strong fire...
AOL Corp

Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire

A part of the high-rise 8 Boulevard Walk shows fire damage in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. A fire broke out early Monday morning at the 35-story high-rise building in Dubai near the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP)...
France 24

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
AFP

Pope holds Bahrain mass as death row families urge intervention

About 30,000 flag-waving worshippers attended an open-air mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain on Saturday, marked by a small protest by relatives of death row prisoners. Matricia, a Filipina living in Dammam in neighbouring Saudi Arabia, said she felt "lucky" to be at Saturday morning's mass.
Daily Mail

Pro-regime students yell anti-British chants in Tehran - and even call for a united Ireland - over UK's support for anti-government marches… which have seen a protester shot dead today

Pro-regime protesters in Iran have gathered outside the British embassy in Tehran today to hold a demonstration against what they say is 'Britain's support for anti-government protests'. Images showed loyal supporters of Iran's government burning the Union Jack and LGBT flags in the streets outside the embassy as they condemned...
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia says F-15S fighter jet crashes, pilots survive

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Monday an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected. The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a military statement.
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
BBC

Ukraine refugee in UK on nightly vigil to keep mother safe in Kyiv

An 80-year-old Ukrainian grandmother living in war-torn Kyiv gets alerted to missile attack warnings by her refugee daughter in West Yorkshire. Victoria Chichinadze said her mother struggled with her hearing so does not always pick up on the alerts. The artist fled to the UK with her two teenage daughters...
411mania.com

US Embassy Contacts WWE Amid Concerns Of Iranian Attack On Saudi Arabia

The US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been in contact with WWE head of tomorrow’s Crown Jewel in regard to reports of a possible Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia. As noted earlier this week, a report by the Wall Street Journal said that Saudi Arabia had shared information with US intelligence warning of an attack from Iran. Iran’s foreign ministry has since denied that an attack is being planned.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Qatar's history, politics ahead of FIFA World Cup

Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month. The country, on a thumb-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make its nation one of the world's richest per-capita. It has used that money to host the tournament, as well as build out the Arab world's most-recognized satellite news channel, Al Jazeera, construct a major military base that hosts U.S. troops and become...
allthatsinteresting.com

Drone Footage Suggests That Construction Has Begun At ‘The Line,’ Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic Desert City

Although construction on "The Line" appears to have begun in the desert of Tabuk, some insist that this vertical megacity is too unrealistic to work. In Saudi Arabia, the future has already begun. There, a project called NEOM has allegedly started construction on The Line, a self-contained megacity designed to stretch 1,600 feet tall, 650 feet wide, and 105 miles long.
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Working With Lazard on Funding Options and IPO of Mecca Mega Project

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is working with Lazard on funding options and a potential initial public offering of Masar, a $27 billion mega project in the holy city of Mecca, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters. The kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, which has over...

