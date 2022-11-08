Read full article on original website
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Dan Mullen ranks the top 10 college football teams after Week 10
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen has ranked his top 10 college football teams after a wild Week 10. Mullen, who serves as a college football analyst for ESPN, knows a lot about some of the top teams in college football because he coached against several of them last season.
Tri-City Herald
Bills at Vikings: Case Keenum & Stefon Diggs Recreating ‘Minnesota Miracle’?
The injury to Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback Josh Allen has cast a major shadow over this Sunday's game between the Bills (6-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). As reported by BillsCentral/SI, Allen is suffering from a UCL sprain in his elbow, limiting him this week. Allen's questionable status for Sunday means Buffalo may likely call on backup quarterback Case Keenum. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, head coach Sean McDermott spoke about Keenum and what he's brought with him to Buffalo.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
247Sports
College Football Playoff national championship odds updated
The College Football Playoff race was drastically shaken up following an action-packed Week 10, according to the updated national championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook this week. Following Georgia's win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs are one of four unbeaten teams left in the Power Five, along with Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. These four teams all have greater than 30/1 odds of bringing home the trophy, per the experts.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Should USC be four spots ahead of UCLA?
Dissecting the brief, eight-year history of the College Football Playoff can be quite an entertaining exercise. There are plenty of enlightening takeaways, such as Alabama’s record seven appearances, or the fact Oklahoma has made the playoff four times but never advanced past the semifinal round. But perhaps the most...
UC Missing Pair of Players Against Cleveland State
Cincinnati takes on Cleveland State at 8 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
The Six Pack: Alabama vs. Ole Miss, Texas vs. TCU among best Week 11 college football picks
I cannot believe how little time there is remaining in the regular season. Every year it seems like the regular season moves quicker and quicker, and I can't help but believe the expanded College Football Playoff will only intensify that feeling as the sport becomes more playoff-focused than it already is.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons vs. Panthers Inactives: OT Jake Matthews to Play for Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) will hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-7) on Thursday Night Football, their lone primetime game of the season. The two teams met just 11 days ago, with the Falcons pulling out a 37-34 overtime victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after a chaotic end of regulation and extra period.
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
USC remains behind Oregon in College Football Playoff rankings
The USC Trojans checked in at No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Trojans maintained a spot in the top 10 after barely beating Cal in Week 10 of the 2022 season. The big news for USC is that Alabama and Clemson were removed from the Trojans’...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Alabama overrated, UCLA underrated in new top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2022 season were released on Tuesday, and there was a significant shakeup at the top. Georgia, fresh off its most impressive showing of the year in a dominant win over No. 5 Tennessee, vaulted into the No. 1 spot. The Bulldogs were followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. Alabama and Clemson fell out of the top four after losses to LSU and Notre Dame, respectively, which opened the door for TCU to jump into the fold after its comeback win over Texas Tech.
