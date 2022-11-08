ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1

(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon County election results

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan ballot Proposal 1 updated results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Proposal 1, backed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, aims to add new term limit restrictions on state legislators and require specific public officials to disclose financial records annually. The proposal was a legislative referral, which means that the Michigan legislature passed a referendum...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan Attorney General election results

DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Did your absentee ballot arrive? How to check in 60 seconds.

Absentee ballots must arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in order to be counted – and there’s a convenient way to track if it has arrived. The Michigan Department of State has an online tool that lets you check the status of your absentee ballot. Click here, type in your name, birth month/year and ZIP code.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy