Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan polls are closed, get election results here
Voting is wrapping up in Michigan. Polls closed across most of the state at 8 p.m. on a midterm election that will decide Michigan’s next governor and proposals on term limits, voting rights and abortion rights. Four Upper Peninsula counties in the central time zone will have polls close...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1
(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
Proposal 2 passes, expanding rights for Michigan voters
Proposal 2 has passed, expanding rights for voters in Michigan. In all, Proposal 2 includes nine voting rights that will become part of the state’s constitution.
Muskegon County election results
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
2 GR City Commission incumbents unseated in midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Grand Rapids residents voted in several crucial statewide and local elections, including choosing three candidates to serve on the City Commission. The City Commission is comprised of six commissioners, two for each of the city’s three wards. Every two years, three commissioner seats...
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Michigan ballot Proposal 1 updated results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Proposal 1, backed by Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, aims to add new term limit restrictions on state legislators and require specific public officials to disclose financial records annually. The proposal was a legislative referral, which means that the Michigan legislature passed a referendum...
Officials: High in-person voter turnout expected in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months. Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.
Election Day 2022: Here's how to research Michigan judicial candidates
They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for.
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
What’s next for Michigan’s legislature?
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time in nearly 40 years, Michigan Democrats have both chambers of the legislature after the midterm election that was expected to be more red than blue. “The perfect storm last night produced these historic victories for the Democrats for the first time in 40 years since they controlled […]
Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature. She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election. In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along...
Live map of Michigan Governor 2022 election results tracker
MICHIGAN, USA — We're tracking the results after a vigorous race between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. You can check out a breakdown of Michigan's votes in this interactive map below:. For more election results, click here. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say...
Governor’s race, ballot proposals bring high voter turnout in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election. “We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And...
Michigan Attorney General election results
DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
Did your absentee ballot arrive? How to check in 60 seconds.
Absentee ballots must arrive at the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 in order to be counted – and there’s a convenient way to track if it has arrived. The Michigan Department of State has an online tool that lets you check the status of your absentee ballot. Click here, type in your name, birth month/year and ZIP code.
Michigan's Proposal 3 passes | Live map results
DETROIT — Voters in Michigan have voted to pass Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative. The term reproductive freedom will be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."
Republican Bill Huizenga projected to win Michigan's 4th Congressional District
MICHIGAN, USA — ABC News has called the race for Michigan's 4th Congressional District in favor of Incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga. Huizenga defeated Democratic challenger Joseph Alfonso in a relatively one-sided race. Huizenga has served in the US House since 2011 when he was elected to Michigan's 2nd Congressional...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 1