Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky man faces criminal charges after gun discharges inside school, feet away from kids
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. — A Grayson County man is facing criminal charges after he accidentally shot himself inside an elementary school while children were practicing basketball only a few feet away. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins says video from Caneyville Elementary School shows Matthew Nash, 37, running up and down...
lakercountry.com
Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business
A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
wymt.com
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One school is safe and one juvenile is in custody following a bomb threat in Southern Kentucky. Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wayne County Middle School in Monticello around 10:30 Tuesday morning after the school resource officer was notified of a note found on a bathroom wall.
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on indictment warrant in Casey County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Casey County last week on an indictment warrant, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Eddie E. Alcorn was arrested on an indictment warrant for charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition greater than $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks $10,000 or more, and identity theft.
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police
Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
14news.com
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses. According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
wdrb.com
Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
wdrb.com
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
wvih.com
Pedestrian Dies Attempting To Cross I-65
A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.
Comments / 0