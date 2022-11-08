ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

lakercountry.com

Adair County man arrested for allegedly setting fire at local business

A Columbia man was arrested yesterday evening after he allegedly set a fire at a local business in Columbia. According to Columbia Police, an investigation began after surveillance footage captured a man setting a fire at Save-A-Lot Tuesday night. That investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 26-year-old Zachery C. Ballou.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following fight with police

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police officers in one Southern Kentucky community responded to a public disturbance call that quickly turned violent this past weekend. Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies and Monticello Police officers were dispatched to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing drivers trying to cross a bridge on the street.
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on indictment warrant in Casey County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Casey County last week on an indictment warrant, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Eddie E. Alcorn was arrested on an indictment warrant for charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft by unlawful taking or disposition greater than $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks $10,000 or more, and identity theft.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Wayne County Man Charged with Several Offenses after Fighting Police

Police officers in Wayne County on Sunday responded to a public disturbance that escalated into violence. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and Monticello Police officers were dispatched just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Elk Street on a complaint of a man harassing motorists driving on the street, who were attempting to cross a bridge.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a motorcyclist died in a crash early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue. Upon arrival, Sixth Division officers say they located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father

A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Federal jury convicts men of drug trafficking around Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury convicted two Louisville men of a drug trafficking conspiracy involving heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Frank Trammell Jr., 30, and Khalid Ashanti Rahemm II, 25, conspired to distribute fentanyl and heroin in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Pedestrian Dies Attempting To Cross I-65

A man was killed Saturday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross I-65 in Hardin County. According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Springfield Road to a report of an unknown male acting erratically in the area. Upon arrival, Deputy Dustin Williams and other witnesses observed a male in the distance jumping over the I-65 fence.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

