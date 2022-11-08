Read full article on original website
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Urgent FSIS warning: Check your fridge for this potentially dangerous beef
The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ground beef that might be contaminated with a strain of E. coli. It’s not technically a recall, however, since the Frank’s Butcher Shop Ground Beef product is no longer available for purchase. However, consumers who...
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
Blood pressure medicine recall: Some pills pose potential cancer risk, FDA announces
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure.
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
FDA sends warnings to import firms in Maryland, Michigan, and Texas
The Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction as part of its enforcement activities. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
J.M. Smucker knew about Jif’s Salmonella trouble but did not report it as required by law
The Salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter earlier this year has a history that’s coming out. It was Jif brand peanut butter manufactured by the J.M. Smucker Company in Lexington, KY, that was infecting people with Salmonella Senftenberg. Jif peanut butter was recalled this past May by J.M. Smucker...
CDC declares outbreak linked to ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits over
Federal officials say an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7 infections traced to ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits is over, but consumers may still have the product in their freezers. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the outbreak investigation is closed with seven patients having been confirmed...
Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
The Health Benefits of Grapes Aren't Sour at All
In case you need even more reason to add the fruit to your rotation, here's a rundown on the benefits of eating grapes.
The federal agency won’t say if it sent a warning letter to makers of Jif peanut butter
The FDA won’t comment on a key element in its investigation into the conditions at a peanut butter plant linked to an outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. Warning letters are routinely sent to companies after inspections turn up deficiencies or illegal conditions at food facilities, especially if the problems are so severe that they result in the issuance of a 483 Form. The warning letters detail problems found at food facilities.
Limiting Antibiotic Use in Dairy Cows Attractive to Milk Drinkers
Consumers would be willing to buy milk from cows only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary – as long as the price isn’t much higher than conventional milk, according to researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The findings suggest conventional farmers could tap a potentially large market...
Giant Food's Smoked Salmon Recall: The Listeria Risks You Should Know About
According to a recall statement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Seven Seas International USA, LLC recalled 540 boxes of its refrigerated Giant Food Private Label Wild Caught Alaskan Sockeye Smoked Salmon on November 8, 2022. The products of concern are 4-ounce packages with a UPC code 68826715832 and a Lot number R4132 shown on the product's front plastic sleeve. The contaminated items were distributed in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington D.C., with the contamination being found by Maryland's Department of Health during routine testing. Seven Seas International USA, LLC can be reached at 1-888-627-5668 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST for consumers with questions or concerns about the recall.
