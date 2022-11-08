One-third of America’s small businesses couldn’t pay their rent last month. Those businesses are the backbone of our economy, supporting almost half of all U.S. jobs, and 37% of them say they’re unable to pay their bills. Our economy is in a perilous position. Job creators face a workforce shortage and an inflation crisis at the same time — all while trying to recover from two years of forced shutdowns. The federal government’s spending addiction and rapid expansion of entitlement programs has made the cost of doing business unaffordable and decimated the will to work.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO